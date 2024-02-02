PHD Retains HP’s Global Media Account Following Competitive Pitch

PHD has reportedly retained HP’s huge global media account, with the agency set to continue handling traditional media strategy, planning and buying — though HP has a “significant” in-house team that will manage digital media buying.

According to Comvergence data, HP spent nearly $AU300 million on media buying last year with 69 per cent of the investment being spent in digital channels. The win extends to Australia.

PHD and HP’s relationship stretches back to 2009 and the Omnicom agency retained the account following a three-month review that included a mix of holdco agencies and specialty shops.

PHD was awarded the traditional media buying account in 2010 and won the entire media business in 2017, after the technology firm moved its account from Essence.

Freddie Liversidge, global head of media at HP, told Campaign US that PHD’s ‘Agency as a Platform’ model “delivers the talent, tools and technology that will drive better outcomes for HP, while also enabling the flexibility to wrap around and support our in-house team.

“This partnership combines the best aspects of the agency world with the closeness and transparency of an in-house team to advance the business goals of both the brand and the wider business.”

In November, Antonio Lucio rejoined HP as its CMO following a five-year sojourn to Meta.

“Over the course of a relationship that began in 2009, HP and PHD have been partners in navigating disruption. Having concluded an extensive competitive review with the decision to continue that partnership, HP has given us the best possible vote of confidence as the preferred agency for their ongoing transformation,” Guy Marks, CEO, PHD Worldwide, said in a statement provided to Campaign US.

“Our collaboration will continue to evolve, as we bring the connected intelligence of the global PHD network, supported by the scale and infrastructure of Omnicom Media Group, to augment HP’s in-house team, delivering future-ready marketing strategies that translate marketplace challenges into business growth,” he continued.

PHD Australia CEO Mark Jarrett told B&T that it was pleased with the win.

“PHD is proud to continue its longstanding relationship with HP in Australia. The retention highlights our agency’s focus on delivering market-leading digital and performance outcomes for clients”.

PHD Australia has been a having a rough time lately. Last week, it lost the Spotlight Retail Group’s $90 million media account to indie shop Nunn Media and in August it lost the media accounts for Baker’s Delight and Priceline Pharmacy to Nunn Media (again) and Initiative, respectively.




