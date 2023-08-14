Initiative Pries Priceline Pharmacy’s Media Away From PHD

Priceline Pharmacy has awarded Initiative its media services account following a three-month competitive pitch. The account has been held for nine years by PHD Melbourne.

Initiative’s remit covers all media strategy, planning and buying for offline and online, including display, performance and addressable.

Priceline’s head of marketing Gabrielle Tully said, “We’re very excited to work with the Initiative team. We loved Initiative’s progressive approach which will help us attract and engage new customers to achieve growth plans. Their team impressed us by demonstrating advanced data and tech capabilities paired with strategic media thinking that will help optimise our media investment. We’re excited to work with a fast-paced, strategic media agency that shares our ambitions to drive results.

“With the external marketplace increasingly changing, coupled with a refocused Priceline marketing approach, it was time to review our media services account. PHD has been an important agency partner and I thank them for their support for close to a decade,” said Tully.

Initiative national MD Sam Geer said: “We are ecstatic to be working with yet another iconic Australian brand. Priceline’s appetite for digital transformation and extensive bricks and mortar footprint make them an aspirational and perfect partner for Initiative.

Geer continued: “This partnership further advances our market-leading retail portfolio and offering, adding the culturally powerful verticals of health and beauty. The potential to create career-defining work together is very exciting, and both parties have the ambition and hunger to achieve it.

Sarah James, managing director, Melbourne added: “Our strategic capability and understanding of Priceline’s business, coupled with our market-leading tools and clear passion and energy were key factors in influencing Priceline to appoint Initiative as its media partner. This is a brand that clearly believes in having a strategic long-term plan to drive growth and we’re excited to work with Priceline to achieve their objective.

“Australia’s media landscape is evolving fast, and we are proud to be bringing our market leading approach to benefit Priceline,” James concluded.

Initiative’s appointment is effective immediately.