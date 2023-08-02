Nunn Media Sandwiches Bakers Delight’s Media Away From PHD

Nunn Media has today announced it has been appointed as media buyer for Bakers Delight, Australia’s largest bakery franchise.

Founded in 1980, Bakers Delight is a family-owned business that has grown to become a household name in Australia. It operates more than 700 bakeries across Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA.

The agreement sees Nunn Media serve as Bakers Delight’s media buyer for its Australian marketing campaigns across print, online, broadcast and digital media channels, supporting Bakers Delight’s objective to maintain high brand awareness in these markets while introducing the brand to new customers.

Jodi Murray-Freedman, director of marketing at Bakers Delight said Nunn Media’s operational excellence and integrated digital media capabilities made it the ideal partner.

“We’re proud to appoint Nunn Media to deliver media buying services that will elevate the Bakers Delight brand. Nunn Media’s operational excellence, broad suite of integrated digital and traditional media capabilities and strong understanding of our customers’ media consumption habits will be invaluable,” said Murray-Freedman.

Matt Nunn, managing director of Nunn Media, said the agency is proud to work with one of Australia’s most loved brands.

“Nunn Media is proud to work with Bakers Delight, a nationally loved brand that plays an important role with Australian families and their local communities,” Nunn said.

“This client win is a testament to our breadth of integrated capabilities, specialist team and commitment to outstanding client service”.

The win follows a period of significant growth for Nunn Media, which has seen it expand its client portfolio in Australia and overseas. Nunn Media today is Australia’s largest independent media buyer, with more than $400 million in annual client billings and almost 200 staff globally.