Nunn Media Nabs Spotlight Retail Group’s $90M Media Account Away From PHD

Following a successful competitive pitch, Australia’s largest independent media agency Nunn Media has been appointed by Spotlight Retail Group (SRG) to its media account.

B&T understands that incumbent agency PHD and Melbourne agency Stratospher were also involved in the pitch.

Spotlight Retail Group is one of Australia’s largest retail companies, managing a portfolio of leading Australian brands that include Spotlight, Anaconda, Mountain Designs and Harris Scarfe. It is the largest subsidiary Spotlight Group Holdings. Its media account is among the largest in Australia.

The appointment will see Nunn Media deliver integrated digital, online and broadcast media buying campaigns to elevate the market profile of SRG brands in Australia.

Nunn Media has a long relationship with Spotlight Retail Group, holding the account from 2014 to 2020. It wins the account from PHD Media, which held it from 2020 to 2023 prior to PHD‘s loss to Nunn Media in a three-way competitive pitch run by Mad Clarity.

The appointment is the latest of several major client wins, including Bakers Delight from PHD Media in August 2023, and Melbourne Airport in September 2023. It positions Nunn Media for a defining year, with the independent agency now surpassing $500 million in annual billings, more than 170 staff globally and offices in Australia and the United States.

Matt Nunn, managing director of Nunn Media, welcomed Spotlight Retail Group back to Nunn Media as a major client.

“It’s pleasing to see the Spotlight Retail Group again recognise Nunn Media for its operational scale, digital expertise and ability to execute campaigns that drive tangible commercial results.” said Mr Nunn.

“Nunn Media continues to go from strength to strength as the nation’s largest independent media specialist. We’ve entered 2024 with more clients, an expanding suite of capabilities and the industry’s best talent.”

Quentin Gracanin, CEO of Spotlight , said that Nunn Media’s broad media capabilities and expertise will raise the standard of its media approach.

“After assessing three agencies to raise the standard of media campaigns for SRG brands, it’s clear Nunn Media is the ideal partner moving forward. It’s an agency that brings scale, offers all capabilities we require, understands our marketing ambitions and our desired mix of channels,” Mr Gracanin