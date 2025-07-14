AdvertisingNewsletter

Paramount & Magnite Partner To Unlock Programmatic Access To Paramount+ Ad Tier

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
A Paramount+ drone lit logo above the Sydney Harbour Bridge

Magnite and Paramount Australia have partnered to unlock programmatic access to Paramount+’s premium streaming TV inventory in Australia for the first time.

Following the launch of its ad-supported plan in the market, Paramount will leverage Magnite technology to give advertisers an unparalleled opportunity to reach engaged streaming audiences with greater efficiency and transparency in a premium environment. This announcement marks another key milestone in Paramount Australia’s business and technology transformation, paving the way for Paramount Connect.

Paramount+ offers a mountain of premium entertainment for all audiences boasting an expansive library of local original series, global hit shows, popular movies and live sport, making it a prime destination for engaged streaming audiences. The Magnite SpringServe video platform combined with Paramount’s mediation capabilities streamline advertiser access to Paramount’s premium streaming inventory.

“As the Paramount+ ad tier continues to expand its footprint in Australia, we are committed to offering innovative ways for advertisers to connect with our engaged, high-value audiences,” said Milan Blazevic, head of programmatic at Paramount Australia. “By partnering with Magnite, we are unlocking programmatic access to our premium inventory in this market for the first time, providing advertisers with greater flexibility and efficiency in their media buying strategies.”

“Magnite is dedicated to driving streaming TV innovation, and our partnership with Paramount+ will unlock access to one of Australia’s most compelling streaming platforms through our industry-leading technology offering brands a first-mover advantage,” said Yael Milbank, managing director, ANZ at Magnite. “As programmatic CTV adoption accelerates, this partnership will empower advertisers with smarter automation, enhanced targeting, and more effective data-driven buying strategies for greater efficiency in campaign execution.”

Related posts:

  1. Google DV360 Joins OzTAM As Latest VOZ Streaming Partner
  2. Rhonda’s Recipe for Murder: Netflix Eyes Mandy McElhinney For ‘Mushroom Killer’ Role
  3. Cymbal Agency Appoints Christa Muller As Senior Account Manager
  4. Harley-Davidson Rallies Riders For Inaugural ‘United We Ride’ Fundraiser Via The Salvation Army
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Patrick Rowe, Mandie Van Der Merwe, Avish Gordhan.
Agency Scorecard: Saatchi & Saatchi
SCA Chief Content Officer Dave Cameron To Depart After 30 Years
Harley-Davidson Rallies Riders For Inaugural ‘United We Ride’ Fundraiser Via The Salvation Army
Agency Scorecard: Nunn Media
Register Lost your password?