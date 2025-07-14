Paramount & Magnite Partner To Unlock Programmatic Access To Paramount+ Ad Tier

Magnite and Paramount Australia have partnered to unlock programmatic access to Paramount+’s premium streaming TV inventory in Australia for the first time.

Following the launch of its ad-supported plan in the market, Paramount will leverage Magnite technology to give advertisers an unparalleled opportunity to reach engaged streaming audiences with greater efficiency and transparency in a premium environment. This announcement marks another key milestone in Paramount Australia’s business and technology transformation, paving the way for Paramount Connect.

Paramount+ offers a mountain of premium entertainment for all audiences boasting an expansive library of local original series, global hit shows, popular movies and live sport, making it a prime destination for engaged streaming audiences. The Magnite SpringServe video platform combined with Paramount’s mediation capabilities streamline advertiser access to Paramount’s premium streaming inventory.

“As the Paramount+ ad tier continues to expand its footprint in Australia, we are committed to offering innovative ways for advertisers to connect with our engaged, high-value audiences,” said Milan Blazevic, head of programmatic at Paramount Australia. “By partnering with Magnite, we are unlocking programmatic access to our premium inventory in this market for the first time, providing advertisers with greater flexibility and efficiency in their media buying strategies.”

“Magnite is dedicated to driving streaming TV innovation, and our partnership with Paramount+ will unlock access to one of Australia’s most compelling streaming platforms through our industry-leading technology offering brands a first-mover advantage,” said Yael Milbank, managing director, ANZ at Magnite. “As programmatic CTV adoption accelerates, this partnership will empower advertisers with smarter automation, enhanced targeting, and more effective data-driven buying strategies for greater efficiency in campaign execution.”