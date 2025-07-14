LG Ad Solutions Launches Into Australia

LG Ad Solutions has announced its official expansion into Australia with the appointment of Alex Blundell Jones as commercial director of Australia.

Blundell Jones will be based in Sydney and will lead regional strategy and growth, bringing LG Ad Solutions’ premium Smart TV advertising capabilities and proprietary data to one of the world’s most advanced video markets.

He brings nearly 15 years of experience in media and advertising in the UK, with previous leadership roles at Captify where he was part of the founding team that drove them to a successful acquisition before joining LG as they launched in the UK. He will continue to report to Ed Wale, VP of International at LG Ad Solutions. He took up the role earlier this year.

LG Ad Solutions is the advertising technology arm of LG Electronics, delivering high-impact, data-driven campaigns across the expansive LG TV ecosystem. With millions of active LG Smart TVs in homes across Australia, LG Ad Solutions is unlocking a powerful new opportunity for brands to connect with consumers at scale—directly on the biggest screen in the home. The LG Smart TV is the entertainment hub of the home and advertisers can now reach viewers at all stages of their viewing journey with native, video & high impact interactive formats powered by LG’s deterministic 1st party viewership data.

“CTV is no longer emerging—it’s essential—and Australian advertisers are looking for smarter, more accountable ways to reach engaged audiences on the biggest screen in the home,” said Alex Blundell Jones, commercial director, LG Ad Solutions, Australia. “With LG’s scale, premium audiences, and deterministic viewing data, we’re offering something truly differentiated: the ability to deliver performance, creativity, and brand impact all in one place. I’m thrilled to lead this next chapter and help brands unlock the full potential of connected TV.”

The move into Australia continues LG Ad Solutions’ international expansion across key global markets, bringing its unique combination of TV OEM data, native ad formats, and measurement solutions to advertisers looking to unify performance and brand marketing across screens.

“We’re excited to see LG Ad Solutions launch in Australia and already delivering what advertisers need: transparent access, high-quality signals, and measurable performance. This presents a valuable opportunity for brands to connect with viewers on the biggest screen in the home, while contributing to a more open, data-driven, and accountable ecosystem for premium video,” Ashton De Santis, director, Inventory Partnerships ANZ, The Trade Desk.

“LG Ad Solutions has been a critical partner in both launching the Kayo footy season and keeping Binge front and center as a destination for premium content in a highly competitive streaming market. Their first-party data, custom reporting, and industry-leading creative executions truly set them apart, especially when paired with access to premium LG TV households, which is a key audience segment for driving subscription growth,” Hari Caulfield, programmatic lead, Foxtel Group.

“Australia is a mature, agile, and media-savvy market where CTV adoption is accelerating fast,” said Ed Wale, VP of International, LG Ad Solutions. “With Alex’s leadership and a deeply experienced team on the ground, we’re excited to bring our differentiated, premium CTV offering to brands across the region—built on data, scale, and a viewer-first experience”.