Petspiration Foundation Showcases How Australians Can Adopt Different
National Pet Adoption Month Adopt Different film to showcase how Australians can give a pet most in need a brighter future.

With 1 in 5 families acquiring a new dog or cat 1 to add to the family unit in recent years, the Petspiration Foundation (formally PETstock Assist) is encouraging Australians to Adopt Different this National Pet Adoption Month by considering a pet most in need, with more than 7,400 2 animals currently looking for a forever home.

The Petspiration Foundation worked alongside integrated creative and PR agency, Communicado and production house, Eric, Tom and Bruce to create an emotive piece of content to drive the message of Adopt Different, featuring Petspiration Foundation ambassador Jacqui Felgate, alongside Marisa Di Battista from Second Chance Animal Rescue (SCAR) and Tilly Coutts from the Petspiration Foundation.

Dion Collard, head of marketing operations and communications at the Petspiration Group said: “At the Petspiration Foundation, we are focused on empowering a better future for pets and people, by strengthening the rewarding bond between us. We wanted to showcase that bond through this film, by heroing these rescue animals, and showing how truly wonderful they are, alongside our ambassador, Jacqui Felgate, and our partners like SCAR”.

The film was shot on location at Second Chance Animal Rescue in Craigieburn, Victoria, and features pets that are currently looking for their forever homes. With the creative written by Communicado, the film draws inspiration from movie trailers to showcase the ‘different’ animals looking for adoption.

Victoria Conners, executive producer & partner at Eric, Tom and Bruce said: “It’s always a pleasure working with PETstock, the Petspiration Foundation and Communicado. We look forward to strengthening our creative partnership in the years to come.”

The charity is on a mission to have cats, large dogs, adolescent dogs and bonded pairs that can’t be separated, adopted as they remain the most vulnerable in 2023. The Petspiration Foundation exists to strengthen the rewarding bond between pets and people and has found homes for more than 20,000 rescue pets since its inception in 2007. 6.9 million Australian households 3 currently are pet owners.

Animal lovers are encouraged to visit petstock.com.au in March to find a pet that needs a forever home. On Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 March head to selected PETstock stores to meet rescue pets available for adoption or fostering.

