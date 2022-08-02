Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit

Veteran Australian corporate affairs, community engagement, and government communications leader Peter Fraser (lead image) has joined Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) as senior advisor and head of the Australia unit of this newly established public affairs and government relations arm of the world’s leading communications firm.

Fraser, who most recently served as chief of staff to former Minister of Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel, the Honorable Andrew Gee MP, has had a long career in Australian politics at the national, state, and local levels.

He has also advised industry groups, including the Minerals Council of Australia, educational institutions, including Charles Sturt University, government agencies, and companies on the development and implementation of their communications, advocacy and issues management strategies.

In addition, Fraser brings to EGA a strong background in policy formulation and delivery in both economic and social policy portfolios where he has actively shaped policy outcomes at both the state and federal levels in Australia.

“I am delighted to be joining the EGA team and look forward to working with new and existing clients to help navigate the increasingly complex government and public affairs ecosystem in Australia and throughout the APAC region,” said Fraser.

Commenting on Fraser’s appointment, Deborah Lehr, EGA global chief executive officer, said “Peter’s unique blend of service at the highest levels of Australian government and his long experience as a counsellor to senior corporate and public sector executives makes him uniquely suited to lead EGA’s efforts in a country with a regulatory environment that is watched closely by governments around the world. He will be an important addition to our global network of senior counsellors.”