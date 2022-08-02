Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit

Peter Fraser Assumes Senior Post At Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Veteran Australian corporate affairs, community engagement, and government communications leader Peter Fraser (lead image) has joined Edelman Global Advisory (EGA) as senior advisor and head of the Australia unit of this newly established public affairs and government relations arm of the world’s leading communications firm.

Fraser, who most recently served as chief of staff to former Minister of Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel, the Honorable Andrew Gee MP, has had a long career in Australian politics at the national, state, and local levels.

He has also advised industry groups, including the Minerals Council of Australia, educational institutions, including Charles Sturt University, government agencies, and companies on the development and implementation of their communications, advocacy and issues management strategies.

In addition, Fraser brings to EGA a strong background in policy formulation and delivery in both economic and social policy portfolios where he has actively shaped policy outcomes at both the state and federal levels in Australia.

“I am delighted to be joining the EGA team and look forward to working with new and existing clients to help navigate the increasingly complex government and public affairs ecosystem in Australia and throughout the APAC region,” said Fraser.

Commenting on Fraser’s appointment, Deborah Lehr, EGA global chief executive officer, said “Peter’s unique blend of service at the highest levels of Australian government and his long experience as a counsellor to senior corporate and public sector executives makes him uniquely suited to lead EGA’s efforts in a country with a regulatory environment that is watched closely by governments around the world. He will be an important addition to our global network of senior counsellors.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Edelman Global Advisory Australia Unit Peter Fraser

Latest News

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director
  • Marketing

TEAM LEWIS Promotes Jennifer Greatrex To Managing Director

TEAM LEWIS, the global marketing agency, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Greatrex as managing director of its Australian business, taking over from Steven Reilly who hands over leadership of TEAM LEWIS Australia after six years with the agency. Fairil Yeo, SVP, APAC at TEAM LEWIS said: “Together with the team, Jennifer will continue the […]

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy
  • Marketing

Westfield Queensland Set To Use 100% Renewable Energy

Scentre Group has signed an agreement with CleanCo, the Queensland Government-owned renewables, low emissions, and hydro company, to source electricity from 100 per cent renewable sources for its Queensland portfolio of Westfield Living Centres from 2025. Scentre Group CFO and CEO-Elect Elliott Rusanow said the agreement is consistent with Scentre Group’s transition plan to achieve […]

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition
  • Media

Tag Boost Social Media With L&A Social Acquisition

Tag, a global creative production partner to brands and agencies, has announced the acquisition of social media agency L&A Social. Sydney-headquartered L&A Social is a strategic creative social media agency working with international brands, including Volkswagen, Unilever, Ampol, Henkell-Freixenet and many more. Founded in 2012, L&A Social partners with clients to build authentic communities across […]

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win
  • Marketing

Edge Interns Surprise With Results International Pitch Win

Edge’s 2022 Intern program for university students in their final year culminated this month with a real pitch to a pro bono client, Results International (Australia), with the pitch finishing with the client agreeing to launch a new fundraising event using one of the group’s ideas. The interns collaborated over the course of an eight […]

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report
  • Media

BlokeVote Celebrates 10 Years With Special Report

Celebrating ten years in the game, BlokeVote has given insight into what they’ve learnt in their Celebrating 10 Years of BlokeVote Report. The report covers how blokes have changed in ten years and how brands can leverage this to build stronger connections with the Blokes in their target markets. Featuring 15 pages of easy-to-digest insights, […]

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA
  • Campaigns

Optus Rolls Out Ads On Wheels In WA

Optus stores in Regional WA have commenced a new outdoor transit campaign with Ads On Wheels to specifically target communities in and around Bunbury, Busselton, Kalgoorlie, Albany and Geraldton. Paul O’Neill, Optus territory general manager – Regional WA, said he was pleased to partner with Ads on Wheels to promote the Optus brand across regional […]

The Brands That Braved Splendour
  • Campaigns

The Brands That Braved Splendour

Do you only attend rock musical festivals for the corporate brand activations? Get jiggy to this Splendour shakedown.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion
  • Advertising

Veridooh Heads To The UK As Part Of Global Expansion

Australian adtech company Veridooh has launched in the UK as part of its plans to take its independent out-of-home (OOH) verification solution to new markets around the world. Veridooh’s patent-pending, proprietary solution, SmartCreativeTM, independently collects all the data needed to track, measure, and verify the performance of DOOH campaigns. Founded in 2019 by Mo Moubayed […]