Pet Health Australia Is The New Print Magazine Especially For Your Pets

Pet Health Australia has debuted as a brand-new magazine filled with tips, tricks and articles to get the most out of a pet’s life, allowing them to become as healthy as you.

The magazine, produced by The Royals for Australian-made natural pet food company Real Pet Food’s Ivory Coat brand, builds on the agency’s strategy of showing the benefits of diet for pets in a way pet owners can relate to. It follows on from Ivory Coat’s integrated campaign, “For pets as healthy as you”, launched in May.

Connie MacLulich, brand manager at Real Pet Food Company, said: “Pet Health is the perfect encapsulation of Ivory Coat’s mission to deliver better nutrition and a healthier lifestyle for Australia’s pets. The Royals have done a phenomenal job of creating an entire magazine from scratch in what is a bold new phase for the Ivory Coat brand. We couldn’t be more pleased with the end result.”

All content for the 64-page pet lifestyle magazine was written, produced, photographed and designed by The Royals content engineering studio, the independent agency’s content arm, in partnership with the Pet Care experts at Real Pet Food.

With a print run of 10,000 and articles including the golden rules of pet exercise, what to ask your vet, and entering the pet tech world with the latest technology from the Petaverse, Pet Health magazine is being distributed through selected specialty retailers and this month’s Dog Lovers Show.

Pet Health is also available for digital download on Ivory Coat’s website – making it easier than ever to ensure your pet is as healthy as you.

While more editions will go to print in coming months, the first issue zeroes in on how to keep your pet healthy and fit with an in-depth analysis of the diets and nutrients needed and the prime exercises to lead an active life with a specialised Fur Intensity Training program.

The Royals executive creative director Sebastian Vizor said: “Ivory Coat has gone to unusual lengths to ensure its food is naturally nutritious with all the ingredients to fuel health and wellbeing. But we found that people didn’t appreciate what that actually means. With humans, many sources of information support men’s and women’s health. Yet, surprisingly none specifically expressed the benefits of our furry friends leading a healthy, active lifestyle, and so the first wellbeing publication for pets was born.”

