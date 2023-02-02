Pepsi Wheels In Comic Big Guns Ben Stiller & Steve Martin For Super Bowl Teaser

Continuing its love of expensive, big name celebrities in its marketing campaigns (who can forget the Kendall calamity?), Pepsi have pulled out all stops for its upcoming Super Bowl work that features not one but two Hollywood legends in Ben Stiller and Steve Martin.

With the game still 10 days away, the soft drink maker has released a 45-second teaser of the pending work that sees the comic actors squabble and trade barbs with one another in the pursuit of advertising Pepsi Zero Sugar.

The duo – Stiller, 57, and Martin, 77, – start off cordial enough, both agreeing they respect each other’s acting work before things take a sudden, comic deterioration.

Martin then triggers Stiller by calling him a “nepo baby” – a dig at Stiller’s famous parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

It’s good harmless fun and B&T’s sure we’re in for a treat once the final ad drops come game day; however, two middle-aged guys flogging a soft drink aimed primarily at teen boys sort of feels like a missed opportunity. Decide for yourself below: