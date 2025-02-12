Pedestrian Group Expands Talent Roster To Drive Youth-Focused Innovation

Pedestrian Group has announced the addition of four new dynamic hires to its growing team.

This strategic expansion underscores Pedestrian Group’s unwavering commitment to connecting with Australia’s youth, championing their stories, and fostering vibrant communities that resonate deeply with our audiences and offer unparalleled value to advertisers.

“Pedestrian Group is going from strength to strength, reaffirming our place as the go-to platform for Australian youth,” said Mason Rook, CEO.

“Our ability to deliver authentic, community-driven content not only strengthens our bond with our readers but also positions us as a trusted alternative to the unpredictable environment of social networks.”

As Australia’s youth-centric publisher, Pedestrian Group prides itself on telling the stories that matter to young Australians, creating spaces for dialogue, and providing advertisers with a safe and impactful way to reach this critical audience. With an emphasis on innovation, cultural relevance, and a deep understanding of youth, Pedestrian Group continues to lead the charge in redefining what it means to engage with the next generation.

The new appointments bring a wealth of expertise and fresh perspectives to the team:

Bringing over 15 years of exceptional media experience, Jill Matthews joins Pedestrian Group as national sales director, a newly created role designed to elevate the company’s commercial strategy. Reporting directly to CEO Mason Rook, Jill will spearhead innovative approaches for brands and advertisers to connect with Pedestrian’s dedicated audience of young Australians. A key part of her remit will also involve fostering a strong, positive, and empowering culture within the commercial team, ensuring Pedestrian’s values are embedded in every partnership. Previously serving as State Sales Director for VIC and SA at The Guardian Australia, Jill’s leadership and expertise will drive the next chapter of growth for Pedestrian Group.

“Jill’s proven track record in media and her deep understanding of the Australian advertising landscape make her the perfect fit to lead our commercial strategy,” said Rook.

“We’re thrilled to have her on board as we continue to grow and innovate.”

Josh Casemore joins Pedestrian Group as NSW sales director, bringing nearly six years of experience from The Guardian Australia. Reporting to Jill Matthews, Josh will play a key role in driving commercial success across the region. In addition to his commercial responsibilities, Josh will work to cultivate an empowering and inclusive culture that supports team collaboration and individual growth. His collaborative approach and innovative mindset will enhance Pedestrian’s relationships with advertisers and further solidify its market leadership.

Hannah Brenegan steps into the role of advertising and partnerships director, bringing nearly four years of success from her tenure at The Guardian Australia. Based in the Sydney office, Hannah’s expertise in creating impactful partnerships will strengthen Pedestrian’s advertising ecosystem and help brands resonate with the youth demographic.

Lisa Costa Santos brings over eight years of experience to her new role as senior advertising and partnerships director at Pedestrian Group. Based in Melbourne and reporting to Jill Matthews, Lisa’s strategic vision and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in expanding Pedestrians capabilities and fostering meaningful connections with advertisers.

“We are excited to welcome Josh, Hannah, and Lisa to Pedestrian Group. Each of them brings unique skills and perspectives that will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver value to both our audience and our advertising partners”, added Rook.

As Pedestrian Group looks to the future, its focus remains steadfast on delivering unparalleled content and community experiences that not only reflect the pulse of Australian youth culture but also provide a reliable and impactful avenue for advertisers.