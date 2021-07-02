Paul Cowan Releases Guidebook For Navigating The Murky World Of Client Relationships
Ever wondered what makes a good professional relationship work? Why are we prepared to walk over hot coals for some people, yet barely get up off our chairs for others? No questions are left unanswered by advertising veteran Paul Cowan in his debut book Connecting With Clients.
Written in an accessible tone, across short chapters, Cowan delivers a guidebook to navigating the challenges of commercial relationships, with content derived from empirical data, cognitive psychology, adaption-innovation theory, and personal experience from nearly a half century in the field.
“This book is a game changer for agencies and all professional service businesses. It is a truly practical, effective toolkit based on applying psychology to relationship management. Enjoyable and the ideas work,” said Stephen Woodford, CEO The Advertising Association
Connecting With Clients is perfect for those dipping their toes in the world of business for the first time, or long-standing professionals looking for a silver bullet.
Drawing on years of experience from running his own advertising agency in the 1980s and 1990s, supported by extensive formal training in psychology and psychotherapy, and almost 20 years building a specialist global consultancy, Cowan delivers an informed and scientifically-backed book which will help anyone in a professional environment build relationships that thrive.
Connecting With Clients is available worldwide including Australia at Abbeys, Amazon, Angus & Robertson, Booktopia & Dymocks. For further information on Paul, visit www.paulcowan.com.
Read on for an exclusive excerpt:
Exit Interview Your Clients. It’s Never Too Late to Get Feedback.
When you leave a company for another job, you will probably be invited to an exit interview. If your company doesn’t do this, it may be time to question their openness to feedback.
Well conducted exit interviews are always valuable.
However small, the insights are like nuggets of gold, creating the opportunity to reflect, change and improve recruitment, training, staff development, internal processes and more.1,2
When you become chief executive, why wouldn’t you want a better, happier and more profitable business?
Exit interviews work because they offer the opportunity for greater honesty,1 openness and disclosure; just like psychotherapy clients who disclose something pivotal or shocking in the final minutes of a session 3 in order to avoid feeling awkward and prevent exploration of the issue during the session itself.4,5
Educators and many healthcare organisations are aware of the unique value of an exit interview 6,7,8 .
They are increasingly interested in feedback9 and use exit interviews to assess and better manage their services.
When a client contact stops working with an agency, either because of a job or agency change, the same opportunity exists because two elements combine.
The first is that your client, freed from the need to maintain a working relationship with you or the whole agency team, can feel liberated to tell their truth more openly and clearly.
The second is that departure from the relationship provides an opportunity for reflection about the overall, long-term experience of working with you and your agency.
That client may also disclose some of the ‘corridor conversations’ and unspoken agendas within the client team or organisation; he or she may just offer advice and guidance.
An exit interview with a client should, like those with team members leaving your company, be the last of a regular pattern of feedback and check-in sessions during the period of the relationship.
There are some important aspects to consider.
Who should undertake the exit interview?
To ensure that the client is really liberated to disclose their truth, somebody who has not met the client contact or been involved with the account should lead the exit interview. To minimise bias, a neutral person is best; neutral means somebody who is not involved in the daily management of the business – the HR lead might be the ideal person. Ideally that person should be trained in interview rather than interrogation techniques.
Who should be interviewed?
Every client contact, however junior or senior, with whom your company has worked.
What format should the interview take?
Semi-structured depth interview using open-ended questions. Consider using the feedforward model as a prompt. (See – Feedback or Feedforward.)
What is the best protocol?
Every interview should, ideally, be recorded and transcribed. In the UK, a transcriber used by qualitative researchers and who can meet General Data Protection Regulation (GDRP) requirements would be suitable. Interviews should be listened to and transcriptions re-read to note any bias in the interview.
Themes can be identified from effective analysis10 of a number of exit interviews. If an account is leaving the agency, then paired depth or mini-group discussions offer an effective alternative to depth interviews.
Even if your agency does not do them and is not interested, enlist HR to undertake an exit interview for you. You will learn more than others knows about the relationship despite any top-to-top contact with the senior client.
References
- Carvin, B. N. (2011). ‘New Strategies for Making Exit Interviews Count’. Employment Relations Today. Wiley Online Library.
- Spain, E. & Groysberg, B. (2016). ‘Making Exit Interviews Count’. Harvard Business Review. April Edition.
- Turner, S. K. (2007). ‘Changed by the Encounter: The Learning and Change that Counsellors and Psychotherapists Experience as a Result of their Work with Clients’. Thesis for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Education. University of Exeter.
- Koons, C. R. (2016). ‘How to Handle the “Doorknob Comment”’. September 27, 2016. https://www.newharbinger.com/blog/how-handle-%E2%80%9Cdoorknob-comment%E2%80%9D. Accessed on August 5, 2018.
- Termination of Counselling – Doorknob Statements. https://brainmass.com/psychology/social-psychology/termination-of-counseling-doorknob-statements-454348. Accessed on August 5, 2018.
- Bell, R. L. Blair, L. M. Crawford, B. A. Lederman, N. L. (2003). ‘Just Do It? Impact of a Science Apprenticeship Program on High School Students’ Understandings of the Nature of Science and Scientific Inquiry’. Journal of Research in Science Teaching. 40:5, 487–509.
- Lee, R. D (1991). ‘The Use of Exit Interviews in Masters’ Programs of Public Affairs and Administration’. The American Review of Public Administration. 21:3, 183-195.
- Doll, P. A. & Jacobs, K.W. (1988). ‘The Exit Interview for Graduating Seniors’. Teaching of Psychology, 15:4, 213-214.
- Elkahtib, Z. (2018). ‘Patients’ satisfaction with the non-communicable diseases services provided at UNRWA health centres in Gaza governorates: a cross-sectional study’. The Lancet. 391.
- Patton, M. Q (1980). Qualitative Evaluation Methods. Sage Publications Inc. Newbury Park, CA.
Please login with linkedin to commentPaul Cowan
Latest News
Full Service Agency Ardent Communications Undergoes Significant Growth
over the last six months Ardent Communications has doubled in size and staffing levels to service over 30 valued clients. It also boasts a range of expertise covering digital strategy, SEO, social, web development, email marketing, creative, data analysis and its newly appointed PR department. Ardent Communications has added three foundation clients to its PR […]
ACCC Issues Over $150,000 In Fines For Nine Over Excessive Payment Surcharges
When the ACCC issues these fines, where does the money go? Is Rod Sims lying on a beach somewhere we don't know about?
Revealed: Australia’s Most Complained About Ads This Year
Do you love to pen a letter that starts "Dear Sir/Madam, it has come to my immediate attention…"? You'll love this.
Former ‘Angel’ Calls Out Victoria’s Secret After Rebrand
If anyone needed some PR, a rebrand & an all-round refresh, you'd have to think it was knickers label Victoria's Secret.
Pinterest Updates Ad Policy To Ban All Weight Loss Ads
Pinterest has banned all weight loss ads. Still, not enough from stopping B&T from getting $1 Pizza Hut wings for lunch.
Margot Robbie Embraces The 70s And Goes Natural For Vogue
Margot's an "Aussie girl made good" isn't she? Although B&T prefers the likes of Julian Assange who embarrass the nation.
NTI Creates New Ad For V8 Supercar Lovers
You can almost smell the burning rubber in this V8 Supercars ad. Hang on, no, B&T's kitchen's on fire.
Channel Seven Reporter Takes To Twitter After Being Called Rude By Queensland Premier
All B&T can say is if Brisbane wants the Olympics, this belligerent, cantankerous behaviour has to cease forthwith.
AJF Bolsters Team Following A String Of New Business Wins
AJF announces eight new hires! All of which appear fit and attractive with fibrous diets for optimum bowel health.
Belle Signs Major Sponsors For The 11th Interior Design Awards
Is your design style a little bit IKEA, a little splash of bean bag, a hint of milk crate? This article's not for you.
ScoMo’s Social Media Team Busted Blurring Out ABC Logo
The government's relationship with the ABC starting to resemble the Royal family, just sans Meghan & the pervy Prince.
Start Your Engines: The B&T Women In Media Awards People’s Choice Poll Is Now Open!
B&T would've released doves in the office for Women In Media's people choice. But who wants to clean up all that poo?
Excruciating Live Gaffe Sees TV Reporter Mistake Bill Cosby For Bill Clinton
This is a classic example of schadenfreude! Or, B&T shamelessly driving web traffic via people embarrassing themselves!
This Tokyo Olympics Ad Will Take You To Japan Without The Travel!
This Oylmpics ad will have you pining for a tip to Japan. Alternatively you could watch 'The Bridge on the River Kwai'.
Report By Backslash Finds That Consumers Still Want To Shop In-Store
Nothing beats the in-store shopping experience, does it? The creepy in-store sales assistants a whole other matter.
Thursday TV Wrap: Nine News Top-Rated Telly, While Hot Seat And The Chase Rule Entertainment
B&T has sliced, diced & blended last night's telly numbers to deliver this smoothie-esque, Vitamin-C-packed treat.
Save Wild Tigers Debuts Own Wine
Portuguese winemaker Quinta De S. Sebastiao (Q.S.S) has partnered with global non-profit Save Wild Tigers to create the ‘Rare’ red wine label. The ‘Rare’ wine is exclusive to Aldi and hit stores nationwide in Australia, last week. A blend of three grape varieties, Touriga Nacional, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Syrah, the wine will be retailed in […]
YouTuber And Electronic Muso Marc Rebillet Stars In Bizarre-But-Catchy German Commercial
Warning to any over 40s watching this funky ad, it might bring on the pingers you took back in 1997.
Forgetting Something? Late Entries For B&T’s Best Of The Best Awards Close Today!
If your 'to do' list today doesn't include your Best of the Best entries, the Macarena & Prosecco, are you even living?
TikTok Videos Are About To Get A Whole Lot Longer
TikTok is undoubtebly the "it" platform at the moment. And that comment's fully endorsed by the Chinese Communist Party.
“There Is An Immense Opportunity”: Heather Cook On Growing Seismic In APAC
B&T's chatting with Seismic's Heather Cook. Imagine a squash game without that weird squash court smell.
Not For Profits Launch Unstoppable.org Campaign To Empower And Spread Hope Amongst All Australians
Unstoppable.org is a different kind of mental health initiative which aims to inspire hope and encourage connection across communities through the universal language of dance. With lockdowns and isolation very much a part of our daily lives, Unstoppable.org stands for inclusion, encouraging people to ignite their own self-confidence and overcome any challenge by “rising up” and […]
NRL Launches New Mental Health Campaign Via Galore
NRL unveils new mental health campaign. Which will undoubtedly resonate with fans of the Bulldogs or Broncos.
Facebook And Trading Blak Launch First Nations Small Business Campaign
Facebook is partnering with Trading Blak, a collective of First Nations businesses to launch the Trading Blak Facebook and Instagram Shop, GIPHY Sticker kit and co-branded campaign. This is part of Facebook’s commitment to support diverse small business communities and elevate opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses to celebrate their culture and embrace […]
ANZ And TBWA\NZ Officially Launch Campaign For Support Band To Help Olympians Feel Close To Fans At Home
The Olympics are a mere month away & that one time where synchronised swimming goes from the absurd to the legitimate.
Aussie Ad Spends Soar Back Above Pre-Covid Levels, As OOH Proves The Star Performer
What a difference 12 months makes! Well, apart from the grey hairs & the muffin tops, what a difference 12 months makes!
Campfire X And Facebook Australia Ask “Where You From” For NAIDOC 2021
This NAIDOC Week, Australians are being encouraged to discover the Traditional Country beneath their feet with the launch of ‘Connect to Country’. Indigenous creative agency Campfire x and Facebook Australia have partnered to launch the movement to drive awareness amongst all Australians of the culturally significant Country upon which they live and work every day. […]
ASICS Unveils New Wallabies Jersey
B&T is loving the new Wallabies jersey. It's one part rugby tradition, one part hideous eyesore, one part homoeroticism.
CHE Proximity Recruits Christian Hewitt As Head Of Design – Sydney
CHE Proximity's staff leaving cards, baby shower cards & wedding congratulations to vastly improve with new design head.
HWBK To Help Financially Empower Aussies With Sharesies Win
Hi There, Hope you’re well. I am getting in touch on behalf of integrated comms agency, History Will Be Kind (HWBK) to share the news that we’ve been appointed as the retained communications agency of record in Australia for Sharesies AU. Please see further details of the appointment below. Would this be of interest for B&T? Images of Sharesies are also attached which you’re welcome to use. Look forward to hearing your thoughts on this news for tomorrow’s round up. Many thanks, Sarah