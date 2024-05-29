Paramount’s Beverley McGarvey On Diversity, Authenticity & Respect Across The Board

One of the busiest women in the industry, B&T pestered Beverley McGarvey, president of Network 10 and head of streaming at Paramount ANZ, just enough that she agreed to chat with us.

After stints at TV3 in Ireland and Mediawork NZ, McGarvey made the move to Network Ten in 2006, starting out as the head of programming. Moving up the rankings, she is considered one of the biggest names behind the scenes in the Australian television industry, coming in at 19th spot on the B&T 2023 Women in Media Power List. B&T’s hopes are high for reappearance in 2024.

B&T sat down with McGarvey ahead of the 2024 B&T Women In Media Awards, presented by Are Media, to discuss the crucial need for diversity, authenticity and respect in leadership.

B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media?

McGarvey: Growing up in Belfast in the 1970s and 1980s, I always found TV shows a great escape and a window to the world. As I got older, I also consumed lots of news and was, therefore, attracted to a career in media.

After doing the only Media degree available in Northern Ireland at the time, I was lucky enough to get a role as a runner in a newsroom in Belfast. I loved it from the very beginning. It was interesting, fast-paced, and dynamic. I learnt something new every day, and every day was different.

B&T: Who has been your biggest role model that has helped you get where you are today?

McGarvey: Honestly, I think it was my mother. She was creative and smart and grew up in an era where once you had your kids, your working life was somewhat over, and I think that frustrated her, so she always encouraged me to pursue my career and encouraged me to take every opportunity I had. She also ensured I got a job early whilst still at school and instilled in me a good work ethic.

B&T: What do you think the benefits are of having women in leadership positions?

McGarvey: I think the benefits of diverse leadership are endless. It makes no sense not to have broad representation in leadership.

From a media point of view, I think many women are great at managing both creative and commercial matters, complex problem solving, time management, and understanding and leading people with empathy.

Women leaders are especially strong when they authentically lean into their own personality and style.

B&T: If I were to ask what pivotal moment in your career pushed you to where you are now, what would it be and why?

McGarvey: I would say my decision to take a role as chief content officer in New Zealand was pivotal, it was a move literally halfway across the world. The role was a great opportunity, I met and learnt from wonderful, talented, and agile people and it opened the door for me to have a media career beyond the borders of the UK and Ireland, which I also loved. It was an extremely scary move at the time, but I am so glad I took the leap.

B&T: Could you share a specific instance where your leadership style has made a significant impact? How does your approach differ from that of your male counterparts?

McGarvey: I can only talk to my own style, which is to utilise my natural inclinations and energy to lead teams that I believe work well. I like to work with people I respect, who are passionate and who love what they do. I believe this combination brings out the best in everyone.

I used to say working in media was a lifestyle, and I still think for me that is true. In my spare time, I love to watch shows, go to see movies, attend live theatre, and read, which helps me absorb culture and stay close to our audiences.

B&T: What specific industry trends or changes have you observed recently that have sparked your interest and why?

McGarvey: I think audience tastes are both cyclical and constantly evolving, but the big recent changes are, of course, related to where people consume content, how they consume it, and the addition of AI to all our lives.

In terms of where people consume content, it has been a priority for us to adapt to delivering content and commercial opportunities across multiple platforms for audiences and advertisers, whether that be traditional broadcast (Network 10), broadcast video on demand (10 Play), free advertising-supported TV (Live TV with Pluto TV), or subscription (Paramount+).

Of course, people, especially younger people, are also watching more short-form content than they used to and that also interests me. The viewing session times are not shorter, but they are ploughing through more content assets in those sessions, and we need to keep up with that change.

There is no doubt that a major industry trend is exploring the advantages of AI. If AI can continue to help us with more repetitive and time-consuming tasks, we can all have more time to use our creative energy to drive innovation.

