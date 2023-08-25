The B&T 2023 Women In Media Power List Is Here!!!!

Stop what you are doing right this minute because the B&T Women In Media Power List is HERE!

This list contains the 30 most powerful women in media and it is frankly, not one to be missed.

Since we introduced the list in 2015, it has taken on a life of its own and has shone a light on the ever-growing list of amazing women leading our industry to a better place.

To find out everything about this year’s top 30, go HERE.

30 – Elle Bullen, ECD, Bullfrog

29 – Jacquie Alley, chief operating officer, The Media Store

28 – Jen Sharpe, founder & managing director, Think HQ

27 – Lee Leggett, CEO, CHEP Network

26 – Esther Clerehan, founder & CEO, Clerehan & Associates

25 – Laura Nice, co-CEO, OMD Australia

24 – Sian Whitnal, co-CEO, OMD Australia

23 – Melissa Hey, chief investment officer, GroupM

22 – Yatu Widders Hunt, general manager, Cox Inall Ridgeway

21 – Lou Barrett, managing director, national sales, News Corp Australia

20 – Karen Halligan, director – customer brand & marketing advisory, KPMG Australia

19 – Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president & chief content officer, Paramount ANZ

18 – Mandie Van Der Merwe, chief creative officer, dentsu Creative

17 – Katie Rigg-Smith, chief strategy officer, WPP

16 – Jane Huxley, CEO, Are Media

15 – Kimberlee Wells, CEO, TBWA\Melbourne & Adelaide

14 – Anathea Ruys, CEO, UM Australia

13 – Sally Kissane, CEO, Ogilvy Australia

12 – Kirsty Muddle, CEO, dentsu Creative

11 – Imogen Hewitt, CEO, Spark Foundry

10 – Virginia Hyland, CEO, Havas Media Group Australia

9 – Jasmin Bedir, CEO, Innocean Worldwide Australia

8 – Lindsey Evans, founding partner & CEO, Special Group Australia

7 – Rose Herceg, President, WPP

6 – Dee Madigan, ECD, Campaign Edge

5 – Tara Ford, thief creative officer, The Monkeys part of Accenture Song

4 – Melissa Fein, CEO, Initiative Australia

3 – Sunita Gloster, founder, Gloster Advisory & senior advisor Accenture Australia & UN Women Australia

2 – Cathay O’Connor, CEO & managing director, oOh!media

1 – Aimee Buchanan, CEO, GroupM

Thank you to our amazing sponsors for making sure this event happens!

Who will be the next chair of the ABC? Stan Grant

Kim Williams

Peter Tonagh

Danny Gilbert

Gabrielle Trainor

Jane Caro

Abbie Chatfield

Anna Bligh

Julia Gillard

Alan Jones Vote