The B&T 2023 Women In Media Power List Is Here!!!!

The B&T 2023 Women In Media Power List Is Here!!!!
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Stop what you are doing right this minute because the B&T Women In Media Power List is HERE!

This list contains the 30 most powerful women in media and it is frankly, not one to be missed. 

Since we introduced the list in 2015, it has taken on a life of its own and has shone a light on the ever-growing list of amazing women leading our industry to a better place.

To find out everything about this year’s top 30, go HERE.

30 – Elle Bullen, ECD, Bullfrog

29 – Jacquie Alley, chief operating officer, The Media Store

28 – Jen Sharpe, founder & managing director, Think HQ

27 – Lee Leggett, CEO, CHEP Network

26 – Esther Clerehan, founder & CEO, Clerehan & Associates

25 – Laura Nice, co-CEO, OMD Australia

24 – Sian Whitnal, co-CEO, OMD Australia

23 – Melissa Hey, chief investment officer, GroupM

22 – Yatu Widders Hunt, general manager, Cox Inall Ridgeway

21 – Lou Barrett, managing director, national sales, News Corp Australia

20 – Karen Halligan, director – customer brand & marketing advisory, KPMG Australia

19 – Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president & chief content officer, Paramount ANZ

18 – Mandie Van Der Merwe, chief creative officer, dentsu Creative

17 – Katie Rigg-Smith, chief strategy officer, WPP

16 – Jane Huxley, CEO, Are Media 

15 – Kimberlee Wells, CEO, TBWA\Melbourne & Adelaide

14 – Anathea Ruys, CEO, UM Australia

13 – Sally Kissane, CEO, Ogilvy Australia

12 – Kirsty Muddle, CEO, dentsu Creative

11 – Imogen Hewitt, CEO, Spark Foundry

10 – Virginia Hyland, CEO, Havas Media Group Australia

9 – Jasmin Bedir, CEO, Innocean Worldwide Australia

8 – Lindsey Evans, founding partner & CEO, Special Group Australia

7 – Rose Herceg, President, WPP

6 – Dee Madigan, ECD, Campaign Edge

5 – Tara Ford, thief creative officer, The Monkeys part of Accenture Song

4 – Melissa Fein, CEO, Initiative Australia

3 – Sunita Gloster, founder, Gloster Advisory & senior advisor Accenture Australia & UN Women Australia

2 – Cathay O’Connor, CEO & managing director, oOh!media

1 – Aimee Buchanan, CEO, GroupM

Thank you to our amazing sponsors for making sure this event happens!



Who will be the next chair of the ABC?
Vote

Please login with linkedin to comment

B&T women in media 2023

Latest News

Celebrate Father’s Day With LiSTNR
  • Media

Celebrate Father’s Day With LiSTNR

LiSTNR advises that you reward dad with LiSTNR’s Father’s Day Listening List, a host of podcasts featuring insights from all sorts of fathers. It could just be the greatest Father’s Day gift ever, and it’s free! This year forget jocks and socks, and give Dad time; time to listen to other Dads talking about being a Dad, […]

EMBARGOED IMAGE CONTACT KRISTI MILLER SYD PIC DESK. The Gap. Mapoon community. Mum Lisa Tabulai with her son John Tabulai 3, during an afternoon walk. Picture: David Caird
  • Media

News Corp Launches “Closing The Gap” Special Investigation On Indigenous Disadvantage

News Corp state and regional mastheads will launch an “Closing the Gap” this weekend to highlight the disadvantages faced by Indigenous Australians – including higher suicide rates, poorer health outcomes, lower disposable income and a dramatically lower life expectancy. Starting on Sunday and running over five days, “Closing the Gap” is the first of a […]

New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches
  • Media

New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches

TRA Labs and Previously Unavailable, alongside founder James Donald, today launched their latest start-up, Ideally, a platform offering remarkably fast, affordable, and accessible customer insights to help bring great ideas to life. The partnership, well-known for creating the successful brand health tracking platform Tracksuit, has appointed Donald as Ideally’s Founder and CEO to drive growth […]

Andpeople Joins the Tribe Global Network Enhancing Creative and Activation Capabilities
  • Marketing

Andpeople Joins the Tribe Global Network Enhancing Creative and Activation Capabilities

Andpeople today announced its partnership with Tribe Global, an international network of independent agencies specialising in advertising, marketing, and communications. The partnership marks a significant milestone for Andpeople, reinforcing a commitment to expanding their global presence and offering enhanced creative and activation capabilities to their clients. With a shared vision for creativity, innovation, and client […]