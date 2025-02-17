Paramount Australia Raises Thousands For Youth Music Program

In a performance that hit all the right notes, Paramount Sydney orchestrated an extraordinary wardrobe sale in December 2024, turning pre-loved fashion into music for young ears.

The wardrobe department conducted a grand ensemble of over 1,000 items, pictured above, ready to find their encore with new owners.

Staff members snapped up designer pieces at remarkable prices, with all proceeds supporting Musicians Making A Difference (MMAD).

The remaining items found new purpose through Dress for Success, Dress For Work, and Salvos Stores, ensuring every piece played its part.

The fashion finale struck gold, with Sydney staff raising an impressive $14,600 for MMAD.

Rod Prosser, chief sales officer at Paramount Australia, said: “At Paramount, our partnership with UnLtd and support of organisations like MMAD reflects our deep commitment to creating positive change in young people’s lives.

“This wardrobe sale is just one example of how our team consistently finds innovative ways to support these vital youth programs. I’m incredibly proud of our staff’s enthusiasm and dedication to making a real difference in our community.”

Acting MMAD CEO, Anna Hohenboken, said: “Hey, Team Paramount! Because of your generous support, we were able to run some truly special drop-in sessions for our young people over the holiday season – fully catered, fully funded, and full of connection, creativity and care.

“The holidays can be a tough time for many of the young people we support, but thanks to you, we were able to create a space where they felt seen, supported and part of something bigger. We can’t thank you enough for believing in them and standing with us to make a real difference.”

Paramount Australia is a proud member of Sustainable Screens Australia and this successful wardrobe fundraiser shows the power of repurposing and the power of our people to create positive change in their community.

Since 2014, Paramount Australia has maintained a strong partnership with UnLtd, empowering our employees to make a meaningful difference through various giving initiatives.

Musicians Making a Difference is one of the first charities Paramount supported through Network 10, marking the beginning of our longstanding commitment to UnLtd and community giving.