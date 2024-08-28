Paralympics Australia & TikTok Champion Para-Athletes Competing In Paris

With over 42,000 #Paralympics videos and counting, TikTok Australia has been named an official supplier of Paralympics Australia ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The popularity of Para-sports on the platform is profound – @paralympics has over 4.4 million followers, while #WheelchairBasketball, #ParaCycling, #ParaSwimming, #WheelchairRugby, and #BlindFootball videos have amassed over 1 billion views combined.

“Each Paralympian has broken down barriers to make it to Paris, and TikTok is a proven and powerful platform for our Para-thletes to share their personal stories and incredible determination with their fans,” said Geoff Quinlan, Executive Lead, Paralympics Australia.

“We thank TikTok for providing a diverse and safe space for all athletes to share their stories, connect with over 8.5 million Aussies who use the platform, and captivate the world.”

Australians are urged to get behind the Australian Paralympic Team by following @ausparalympics and using the hashtags #Paris2024 and #Paralympics.

Australian Paralympians on TikTok

Long jumper and Rio gold medallist Vanessa Low (@vanessalow90) says she is ready to defend her title in Paris, and has used TikTok to break down misconceptions, remind people of the multi-faceted nature of disability, and share what it’s like as an athlete and a mother.

Swimmer Alexa Leary (@lexleary) finds time jump on the latest TikTok trends with her family while training for her Paralympics debut. After overcoming a devastating cycling accident in 2021, and winning gold and silver at the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships, Lex’s comeback is one to watch.

There’s no stopping 100m and 400m sprinter Rhiannon Clarke (@rhiannon.clarke_) who balances her intense training regime with her studies. Her heartfelt reaction to a mural in her hometown of Perth honouring her achievements has attracted over 112k views.

1500m and 5000m runner Jarryd Clifford (@jarydclifford) first made waves in Rio as a fresh-faced 17-year-old and then again in Tokyo. Already a 3x Paralympic medallist, Jarryd is counting down to the opportunity to continue his legacy.

After a phenomenal performance in Tokyo, paraswimmer Col Pearse (@col_pearse) is on a quest to turn bronze into gold in Paris. Pearse’s TikTok videos show what his training regimen with a prosthetic leg is like, while embodying his mantra, “determination knows no limits.”

Known for his non-motorised scooter which he uses to move around, legendary Paralympic swimmer Grant “Scooter” Patterson (@grantscooterpatterson) regularly features on the @ausparalympics account, jokingly referring to himself as one of the “dinosaurs” of the team, with Paris being his third Paralympics.

At 19 years old, distance runner Angus Hincksman (@angushincksman) has been sharing his training sessions on TikTok, set against the stunning backdrop of the Swiss Alps, while still trying to perfect his TikTok dances.

As part of the partnership, TikTok Australia is supporting exclusive behind-the-scenes content for the @ausparalympics account, helping Paralympics Australia engage new audiences, change community perceptions, and increase participation in sports among people with disabilities.

“As the competition comes to life in Paris, TikTok allows our Paralympians to share their real, unfiltered, and authentic perspective on what it’s like to wear the green and gold and represent our country,'” said Simon Bates, head of content for TikTok Australia and New Zealand. “In addition to our strict Community Guidelines, we’re also making sure Australian teams and Para-athletes can remain safe on TikTok by supporting them with additional safety measures, such as increased comment moderation, during the Games”.

“From the challenges they’ve faced, sacrifices they’ve made, and effort they’ve put in to make it on the world stage, we’re excited to see our Paralympians compete in Paris as well as try the infamous chocolate muffins in the Village,” added Quinlan.