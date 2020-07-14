opr & Neo Selected To Deliver Growth Marketing Campaign For Listed Aussie Tech Company
Australian tech company, thedocyard has selected opr, Neo and Hill+Knowlton Strategies (WPP AUNZ agencies) to design and execute an international growth marketing campaign.
thedocyard provides a cloud-based deal management platform to specialist deal makers and advisors involved in a wide range of corporate transactions. The company’s proprietary tech supports workflow, due diligence disclosure, collaboration, security and compliance, while delivering a superior deal experience for all stakeholders.
The campaign will focus on a range of brand and customer activation strategies for thedocyard targeting key capital markets including Sydney, Melbourne, London, Hong Kong and Singapore.
It comprises integrated strategy and branding, earned media relations, content and creative production, media investment management and campaign execution.
The joint win for opr and Neo with thedocyard is the latest in a series of brand and performance marketing campaigns that have been delivered by the two agencies in partnership. Work is scheduled to commence immediately on the campaign with strategy led by Dan Young of opr Agency and Daniel Benton of Neo.
Richard Brett, opr’s CEO said the win “reflects opr’s focus on full-funnel marketing strategies that lead with brand and creative and our ability to deliver integrated campaigns in partnership with other WPP AUNZ brands”.
“Undertaking an integrated, multi-channel campaign utilising the broad and deep skillset across the WPP AUNZ group is a process that opr is both highly experienced in, and excited about executing. We’re looking forward to working with this ambitious Australian tech company brand to really bring its services to life across a range of very diverse markets.”
Daniel Benton (pictured), Neo’s General Manager, said: “We’re excited to be given the opportunity to work with thedocyard and help realise the team’s vision of disrupting and radically improving the deal management space. Neo is a full funnel agency with a performance attitude that brings together brand and demand to drive outcomes at scale for clients.”
CEO and founder of thedocyard, Stuart Clout, said: “We were impressed by the joint team’s comprehensive strategy and consultancy during the tender process, and the partnership with other specialist brands within WPP AUNZ. We’re excited to work with a partner that truly understands the need for creativity and innovation across platforms and can deliver in multiple markets.”
