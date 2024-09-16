AdvertisingNewsletter

OpenX Appoints Clay Gill As Regional VP, Buyer Development, APAC

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Clay Gill, regional VP of buyer development, APAC, OpenX.
Clay Gill, regional VP of buyer development, APAC, OpenX.

OpenX Technologies, Inc. has announced the appointment of Clay Gill as regional vice president of buyer development, APAC.

In this new role, Gill will lead the buyer development team across the region, working closely with holding companies, independent agencies, and brands to harness the benefits of programmatic for campaign performance

Gill brings more than 25 years of experience in the digital advertising industry, having held senior leadership positions at IPG, The Trade Desk, and WPP. His background on the buy side gives him an intimate understanding of the challenges APAC buyers face and the specific outcomes they demand from adtech partners.

“OpenX is at the forefront of innovation and growth, solving some of the most pressing challenges in programmatic buying, from delivering superior results through curation to providing unified, transparent reporting,” said Gill.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with this talented team to deliver solutions that drive success for our clients and partners”.

Gill will report to Mitchell Greenway, managing director, APAC.

“Clay’s vast experience and deep understanding of the digital ecosystem will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in APAC,” said Greenway.

“His leadership in programmatic and data-driven solutions, combined with his passion for innovation, make him the perfect fit to drive our mission of empowering buyers with more control, transparency, and precision in their programmatic strategies,” added Greenway.

Related posts:

  1. Think HQ Acquires LOUD Communications Following Team Expansion
  2. Audible’s Sex Therapy Podcast Returns With A One-Of-A-Kind Dining Experience Via Emotive
  3. BeIN SPORTS Partners With The Sporting News
  4. Bastion Acquires Kiwi Digital Experience Agency Catch Design
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

L-R: Tim den Braber and Hamish Stevenson
Bastion Acquires Kiwi Digital Experience Agency Catch Design
FCB Aotearoa Appointed Agency Of Record For One NZ
Maddy and Charlotte show off the bedroom they've built.
TV Ratings (15/9/24): The Block Tops Sunday As Maddy & Charlotte Billed As Winning Material
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Atomic 212°
Register Lost your password?