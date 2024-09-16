OpenX Appoints Clay Gill As Regional VP, Buyer Development, APAC

OpenX Technologies, Inc. has announced the appointment of Clay Gill as regional vice president of buyer development, APAC.

In this new role, Gill will lead the buyer development team across the region, working closely with holding companies, independent agencies, and brands to harness the benefits of programmatic for campaign performance

Gill brings more than 25 years of experience in the digital advertising industry, having held senior leadership positions at IPG, The Trade Desk, and WPP. His background on the buy side gives him an intimate understanding of the challenges APAC buyers face and the specific outcomes they demand from adtech partners.

“OpenX is at the forefront of innovation and growth, solving some of the most pressing challenges in programmatic buying, from delivering superior results through curation to providing unified, transparent reporting,” said Gill.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with this talented team to deliver solutions that drive success for our clients and partners”.

Gill will report to Mitchell Greenway, managing director, APAC.

“Clay’s vast experience and deep understanding of the digital ecosystem will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in APAC,” said Greenway.

“His leadership in programmatic and data-driven solutions, combined with his passion for innovation, make him the perfect fit to drive our mission of empowering buyers with more control, transparency, and precision in their programmatic strategies,” added Greenway.