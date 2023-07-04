oOh!media Wins Exclusive Woollahra Council Contract

oOh!media has won the inaugural long-term contract with Woollahra Council to install and operate a fully digital Street Furniture network in the well-to-do Sydney suburb.

oOh! will deliver Woollahra’s first comprehensive Out-of-Home (OOH) street furniture network, including new bus shelters and the refurbishment of existing ones, (excluding shelters in heritage areas).

The new street furniture will incorporate a fully digital suite of portrait screens to provide advertisers with improved visibility and reach.

Cathy O’Connor, oOh!’s CEO said: “Woollahra is another significant new contract addition to oOh!’s expanding portfolio, with its adjoining Sydney CBD location, audience demographics and travel corridors making it a prize in Australia’s Out of Home sector. oOh! will continue to make strategic network investments that give advertisers enhanced options to engage with consumers at scale, make public spaces better and lead the Out of Home sector to a digital-first future.”

Last week, oOh! announced that it had also secured the contract for Sydney Metro’s flagship City and Southwest line. The deal will see oOh! install, operate and maintain a newly designed network of full digital and full motion-enabled screens on the train line.

Robbie Dery, chief commercial operating officer, oOh! added: “This is the first long-term Out of Home advertising contract for Woollahra. This brand new, fully digital network will give our clients access to some of Australia’s most affluent audiences, serving as an important element of our broader network strategy. This addition complements our Sydney Metro win, allowing us to deliver 95 per cent audience reach across Sydney and, importantly, enabling our customers to reach high volumes of premium audiences with just one Out of Home supplier.”