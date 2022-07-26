oOh!media Lands Wanneroo Out Of Home Account

oOh!media has won the City of Wanneroo, located in Perth’s northern suburbs, in a long-term partnership that will deliver new Out of Home amenities for commuters and enhanced opportunities for advertisers to connect with audiences.

oOh! was awarded the contract following a tender and have installed 38 new bus shelters, with more digital assets soon to be live, in addition to providing ongoing cleaning and maintenance services.

Approximately 25 kilometres north of Perth, City of Wanneroo is one of the largest local government areas in Western Australia and home to the Yanchep National Park, a popular tourist destination.

oOh! currently works with 21 councils across Western Australia and continues to invest in installing high quality street furniture, providing contextually relevant news and information content to audiences and more than 6,000 advertising faces which help drive revenue into local economies.

Cathy O’Connor, CEO of oOh! said: “Western Australia is a key market for oOh! and we welcome the opportunity to continue our long-term relationship with the City of Wanneroo.

“As Australia’s largest Out of Home media company, our scale means we attract both national and local advertising revenues, which enables us to meet our obligations to the councils we work with in the state and the communities they serve.”

Michéle Pirozzi, national commercial director, oOh! added: “New street furniture across all 38 sites in Wanneroo has been installed and new digital assets are in the process of being launched to make public spaces better for Wanneroo citizens and provide advertisers with new ways to engage audiences.”