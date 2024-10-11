AdvertisingNewsletter

OOH Industry Records 10% Lift In Net Media Revenue In Q3

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read

The Out of Home (OOH) industry has today announced an increase of 10.06 per cent net media revenue for Q3 2024, reporting $315 million, up from $286.2 million for the same quarter in 2023.

Digital OOH (DOOH) revenue accounts for 74.5 per cent of total net media revenue year-to-date, an increase over the recorded 72.4 per cent for the same period last year.

Year-to-date net revenue has increased 8.75 per cent from the same time in 2023 and is $908.2 million.

General Manager of the OMA, Kylie Green stated, “The continued growth in revenue this quarter is a clear indicator of the industry’s strong momentum as it continues to evolve and thrive. The 10.06 per cent increase in net media revenue highlights advertisers’ growing confidence in the effectiveness of OOH, particularly as digital innovations continue to enhance its capabilities.”

“The growth we are seeing this quarter is not just a reflection of past success but also a positive signal for what lies ahead,” concluded Green.

If you want to see the best OOH Campaigns, you can check out the finalists for this year’s B&T Awards.

 

Related posts:

  1. Wildstone & Manboom Join The Outdoor Media Association
  2. Melbourne Indie 2045 Appointed To L’Oréal Group Agency Village
  3. Rafael Nadal’s Greatest Hits (And Misses) In Advertising
  4. ‘We Had To Choreograph It Within An Inch Of Its Life‘ – How An Aussie Indie Created An Ad For Lionel Messi’s Cologne
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

‘We Had To Choreograph It Within An Inch Of Its Life‘ – How An Aussie Indie Created An Ad For Lionel Messi’s Cologne
B&T Agency Scorecards HERO
B&T’s Agency Scorecards Roll On Despite Shorter Week
Marley Spoon Marketing Boss Mark Richardson Joins Petbarn For GM Marketing Role
TV Ratings 10/10/24: Ricky & Haydn Just Edge Kristian & Mimi In Domain Listing & Buyers Results
Register Lost your password?