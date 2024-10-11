B&T Awards 2024 The Work: Best Out-Of-Home Campaign

Out-of-home is having a wicked ride of it at the moment, with industry average-busting numbers and some incredible work, to boot.

That success is more reflected perfectly in the finalists for the Best Out-of-Home Campaign at this year’s B&T Awards. As ever, we’ll be taking over the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, with this year’s Awards slated for 8 November.

The work from this year’s finalists proves that they’re among the very best players in the industry. But who is truly at the top of their game? Buy your tickets now to find out!

In the previous instalment of B&T Awards The Work, we looked at the Best Media Campaign finalists. You can check out the finalists’ work in the other categories HERE.

But here are the Best Out-of-Home Campaign finalists’ work and why, in their own words, they think they should take home the trophy.

Akcelo, “FryThru”, McDonald’s

The world’s first fries-only McDonald’s restaurant in the heart of the FIFA WWC Fan Festival.

We took something that every person, from every nation would instantly recognise. Something so iconic, that it would serve as an OOH experience to unite us all in the love of the game – and of Macca’s.

Welcome to The Fry Thru. A fully operational Macca’s kitchen that kept the fries coming faster than Matilda’s goals, serving exclusive ‘Sauces of the World’ to give every nation a taste of victory with every kick, dip and dive!

The Fry-Thru became a beacon of unity and friendship, becoming the unofficial meeting spot for the Fan Festival, welcoming the world in multiple languages on LED screens beneath the golden arches.

And just like the fries themselves, it was loved and shared by millions.

Akcelo, “Water Wasn’t Made For This,” Pepsi

While 92% of Australians exercise regularly, only 16% drink Gatorade. Battling an increasingly crowded sports drink category defined by fast-paced, high octane visuals and nothing but impossibly toned physiques, we needed to reset an iconic global brand beyond category clichés.

Gatorade had to move with the times and redefine what sweat means today, and how water isn’t the best replacement. We targeted the modern exerciser – the ones at the gym, on the road, on the courts – they may not be pro athletes but push themselves with similar ferocity and strive to improve every day. In these intense moments, water simply doesn’t cut it and Gatorade is the drink for people who sweat with purpose.

‘Water wasn’t made for this’ is a brand positioning that challenges humanity’s first drink of choice, by showing where water’s limitations lie. A powerful insight, executed with stillness, simplicity and craft. The campaign spanned traditional OOH, tactical ambient placements, and a Boxing Day activation.

Atomic 212°, “BEV FAMILY 2023/24”, BMW Australia

Australia’s attitude towards electromobility is evolving, but uncertainties about charging, range, and upfront costs still deter consumers from fully embracing electric vehicles. BMW is known for delivering the ultimate driving machine with combustion engines, so an opportunity existed to leverage this reputation with electric driving machines, too.

We were tasked with growing aided and unaided awareness of BMW electric / the BEV range and increase share of electric branded Search.

Our media strategy was intricately designed to maximise exposure and drive awareness via two key pillars ‘Standing out’ and ‘Making a statement’. To stand out we created extra share of voice to ensure our ads cut through the sea of sameness. So we needed to make a statement.

Whilst other electric auto brands may have credentials in EV technology, only BMW has a claim to over 100 years of performance and luxury when it comes to the experience of driving a BMW, (electric or not).

The jewel in the crown of the campaign was launching the ICON outdoor site in partnership with JCDecaux.

Atomic 212°, “Memorable Media Moments”, Tourism NT

The NT is Australia’s most overseas-like destination and we needed to get more Aussies to think about the NT when planning their next holiday.

Instead of booking typical media and being outspent by competitors, we created immersive, memorable experiences to captivated people.

Immersive Shelters: An immersive experience during cooler months, we fitted bus shelters with heaters that raised the temperature, mimicking the NT climate. We wrapped the shelters with iconic NT scenery, custom seating dressed up as beach towels, Nitmiluk inspired rock formations and native foliage.

Content Series: The 30th anniversary of the iconic film Priscilla Queen of the Desert in the lead up to Mardi Gras and Fab Alice in partnership with Bonds we delivered a content series to LGBTQI+ communities.

Cheeky hyper-targeted media: dominated the Gather Round in Adelaide, SA from 4-7th April encouraging AFL fans to travel north ‘Up here Nature kicks the goals’

The results spoke for themselves…

DDB Sydney, “The Original Mouthful”, McDonald’s

In 1974, the Big Mac jingle went viral before viral was even a thing. 14 little words. 7 delicious ingredients. Known by four generations of Australians. But a new generation – Gen Z – didn’t know it at all. To them, the Big Mac was their ‘Dad’s burger’. It was famous, yet forgotten.

McDonald’s Australia embarked on a nostalgic journey with “The Original Mouthful” campaign, reinvigorating the iconic Big Mac chant to resonate with both long-time fans and the new Gen Z audience. The seven-week media schedule was meticulously crafted to connect the past with the present, while strategically supporting throughout with key craveable limited time offer (LTO) Big Mac Range comms to drive purchase conversion for consumers.

The campaign kicked off and laid the groundwork of ‘Connecting Past and Present,’ Paying homage to Big Mac’s enduring legacy, we set out to connect the next generation of Big Mac lovers with the old by bringing back our most iconic burger using mass reaching channels within highly visible environments.

Bringing back the original promo, reimagined.

Following this, the campaign shifted gears for three weeks with ‘The Chant Promo.’ We encouraged active participation as Australians were invited to recite the Big Mac chant, utilising channels that drive strong audience engagement and encourage participation (UGC) with bespoke social filters on Snapchat and Tiktok to enter the 4sec challenge

To round out, we proved that Gen Z where now an integral part of the Big Mac’s evolution. Using targeted media placements we showcased Big Mac’s new appeal to Gen Z consumers by celebrating their UGC content social, and OOH using ‘out-of-phone’ technology bringing Tik Tok content out into the world.

The campaign’s success was a testament to the timeless charm of the Big Mac for generations to come.

Football Australia, “Til It’s Done”, The Matildas

Australia’s women’s football team, the Matildas, had been overlooked for years. Fans, the media and local sponsors weren’t interested in them – or in women’s sport.

But the Matildas never gave up on their desire to change perceptions of women’s sport, leave a legacy and succeed on the pitch.

In 2023, Australia hosted the first FIFA Women’s World Cup in the Southern Hemisphere. Football Australia and Ogilvy created a rallying cry for the Matildas, galvanising the nation behind the team and women’s sport.

Drawn from the middle of the team’s name, ‘Til It’s Done captured the relentless drive at the heart of the Matildas’ story – in three simple words. It was a mantra for the team and their fans as the FIFA Women’s World Cup unfolded. And they rallied behind it. In droves!

Til It’s Done helped turn the FIFA Women’s World Cup from a sporting event that no-one watched into the biggest TV broadcast ever in Australia.

The Matildas advanced to the semi-finals, their most successful FWWC campaign ever. And when they lost that match, we knew their story wasn’t done.

Under 24 hours later, we went live with an iconic outdoor ad. A to-do list with the team’s audacious achievements crossed off. Uncrossed from the list? Everything still to be done.

’Til we’re recognised by FIFA.

’Til we’re not wearing men’s hand me downs.

‘Til we make the country proud.

‘Til all women are paid the same.

The poster, the ‘Til It’s Done language and campaign elements like the online video captured the Matildas’ inspirational story and provoked a long-overdue conversation about women’s sport. Days after our poster ran, the Albanese government committed to $200 million in funding for women’s sport. An incredible achievement for a once-overlooked team. A team that’s never done – ’til it’s done.

Mediahub, “Run Your Way”, New Balance

THE CHALLENGE

New Balance experienced a surge in popularity as a lifestyle brand, but its core running segment remained stagnant. The challenge was to increase awareness among runners while capitalising on the brand’s newfound lifestyle success.

THE OPPORTUNITY

We identified a key audience segment, “Global Independents,” through our own custom research , recognising their unique approach to running, prioritising health, social connection, and individual expression. This insight led to the creation of the “Run Your Way” campaign, catering to this diverse and growing audience in running.

THE IDEA

We scaled New Balance’s position in running via iconic, hyper-contextual OOH that utilised live running data, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement with the target audience in their natural running environments to empower their run, wherever and however they choose to run as they hit the pavement around Australia.

THE IMPACT

We delivered the most impactful campaign they’ve run yet in Australia; increasing prompted brand awareness by 11 points from 75% to 86%. Brand search volumes increased by 53%. Sales of NB flagship running shoe increased by double digits.

Optus, “24 Hours on the Optus Network”, Optus

S24 Hours on the Optus Network

Campaign Objective:

As part of our ongoing Optus trust rebuild, we launched the new Samsung Galaxy S24 device to market providing Australians great value and building back trust in our network. The goal was to drive engagement, improve Customer First Choice and ultimately drive market share growth.

Objective 1: Increase First Choice & Build Trust

Objective 2: Drive YoY Sales Growth

Creative Approach:

Our mobile phones are our lifeline. To showcase the endless possibilities offered by the Galaxy S24 on the Optus Network, we created a 24/7, 7-day OOH billboard campaign at Sydney’s Central Station.

As Sydney’s major transport hub, it provided the ideal location to reach a vast and diverse audience, emphasising the integral role of Optus, Android apps and Samsung in everyday life.

The OOH campaign was an extension of our bigger idea – ‘S24 hours on the Optus Network’. The execution consisted of 17 individual 30” video spots specifically tailored to contextually match the time of day –highlighting the various ways people rely on the Optus Network and Android apps on the Samsung Galaxy S24. But this wasn’t just about showcasing what Optus enables, but also reinforce the great value Optus offers, so consumers don’t have to compromise.

Results:

The campaign delivered fantastic results, boosting First Choice. While we brought together 3 brands in our campaign – Optus brand attribution and linkage was also very strong – achieving 87% Brand Linkage.

The campaign, which also included BVOD and YouTube placements, contributed to exceptional sales results, with a strong increase in sales year-over-year for the Samsung Galaxy S24, winning the market with top carrier share.

Special Australia, “As Worn By Us”, Bonds

BONDS, an iconic Australian brand loved by many, was facing challenges like never before that threatened its growth and relevance with Aussies. With new disruptor brands in almost every major fashion and apparel category; BONDS was being forced to defend on many battlefronts. This plus the increasing burden of cost of living meant that there was a real danger Aussies would start to switch off from the brand.

Our brief was simple – remind Australians of the love they have for BONDS – the role the brand played in their lives, their wardrobe and the fabric of Australian life. It would be a platform that drove impact and long-term growth BONDS.

Our campaign was born from a very simple truth – that we’re a nation united by BONDS – one where the average household owns seven items of BONDS clothing. It’s a fact and insight that speaks to the egalitarian nature of the BONDS brand and means that there is often only one degree of BONDS separation between Australians – And that was something worth celebrating.

‘As Worn by Us’ – a new brand platform – celebrates the unique role BONDS plays in our lives and lets us celebrate the unique bonds the brand forges at an individual and cultural level.

To bring ‘As Worn By Us’ to life we’d show BONDS as the great Aussie leveller and celebrate the common ground we all share in this nation of proud differences. We captured the stories of 100+ real Australians showing how BONDS – through film, OOH, and social – connects them all together.

In just two months, the results were immediate – with increases in sales and brand metrics attributed to the campaign.

Special Group, “Tastes OK”, Pepsi

Pepsi Max’s unique flavour profile makes it a more satisfying accompaniment to food than its competitors.

While some die-hard loyalists to our competitors might not be swayed by advertising, for everyone else, we aimed to create an unforgettable reminder of our flavour superiority.

Our aim was to inform and remind Australians that food tastes better with Pepsi Max. Better than what? In this instance, it was our largest rival.

Pepsi (Max)’s rivalry with its largest competitor is an iconic one that’s appeared in advertising and pop culture for decades. It’s so established, it’s colloquially known as The Cola Wars.

But in all that time, nobody had noticed an admission hiding in plain sight in our competitor’s packaging—at the right angle, their can simply reads ‘OK’.

As a brand known for maximum flavour, it was an opportunity to remind cola drinkers that Pepsi Max tastes better than OK.

We created an OOH visual that highlighted something hiding in plain sight on our competitors packaging. It served as a neat set up for Pepsi Max’s brand line “Tastes Better With Pepsi Max”

The visual then serves as a simple reminder next time you’re faced with the choice. One drink tastes OK. The other tastes Better.

Special Group, “Get Almost Almost Anything”, Uber Australia

Although online delivery of groceries had high penetration, it was anchored in next-day delivery by the supermarket giants. On-demand delivery had the potential to disrupt people’s habits, yet to capitalise on this opportunity, we would need to move fast, and significantly shift people’s attitudes towards (a) how they saw the Uber Eats brand (for indulgent takeaway moments), and (b) grocery shopping (a much more rational, everyday need-state).

We needed to normalise and be salient for getting ANYTHING delivered on demand.

Moving the brand…

From: a place to get whatever I want to eat for a treat-night dinner.

To: a place to get whatever I want, whenever I want it.

Leaning into the truth that Uber Eats can’t actually deliver you absolutely anything, in OOH we developed a simple YES/NO language construct that expressed what the brand does and doesn’t deliver via two similarly sounding but VERY different products.

Ducks NO, Duct Tape YES

Dynamite NO, Vegemite YES

Wrecking Balls NO, Meatballs YES

Poodles NO, Noodles YES

Trex, NO, Tbag YES

Magic NO, Ice Magic YES…

Special NZ, “The Gravy Train”, KFC

Whilst New Zealanders love their rugby, that love doesn’t extend to taking public transport to the rugby games. In fact, ‘a third would rather watch their team lose, than take public transport to the game’. So what could long time rugby sponsor KFC do to help change that? What about commandeering an entire 155 tonne train, running from Britomart to Eden Park (home of the All Blacks an the Auckland Blues), and turning it into KFC’s first ever locomotive service?

The Gravy Train earned PR to the value of $487,707 and generated a 2% increase in consideration for the month, with this being the core piece of marketing activity. While this campaign was about awareness, and fame, we generated some serious commercial results for ‘delivery’ too – total delivery transactions increased by 9% while this campaign was running, including a 21.6% increase in transactions across KFC’s owned delivery channels.

Allllllll aboard the Gravy Train!

Wavemaker, “The Power Of Si”, L’Oreal/ Giorgio Armani

This campaign celebrated the 10th anniversary of Giorgio Armani’s Si fragrance. Facing a crowded market, the campaign aimed to rejuvenate the brand and attract younger customers while maintaining its luxury positioning.

An iconic brand deserves iconic media, and this campaign cleverly leveraged the the most iconic out-of-home touchpoints in Australia including a stunning OOH activaton above the iconic Sydney Harbour.

The impact and innovation of the out-of-home created a buzz and generated valuable social media content, extending the campaign’s reach.

And the campaign delivered. The brief showcases impressive results, demonstrating a clear link between the campaign and increased brand awareness, engagement, and sales.

