OOH Generated $1bn Revenue For First Time Since Pandemic

Sydney, Australia - March 9, 2017. The Coca-Cola Billboard in Kings Cross, Sydney, with commercial properties and people, at night.
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The Australian Out-Of-Home industry has generated more than $1 billion in revenue for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has revealed.

In 2022, the sector saw 28 per cent growth in revenue with roadside billboards seeing particularly strong growth compared to the other formats and locations and has surpassed its 2019 level. While no format or location declined, the roadside other and transport sectors did not manage to surpass the 2019 level. Retail, lifestyle & other formats, meanwhile, just scraped in ahead of its 2019 level.

What’s more, Digital OOH account for more than two-thirds of the total OOH revenue last year, reflecting the growing transition of the industry away from static inventory. Plus, the OMA launched MOVE 1.5 measurement system with new industry standards and a Neuro Impact Factor (NIF) giving agencies and advertisers a better qualitative measure of their campaigns.

The industry body also had the most significant increase in membership since before the Second World War with 12 new members joining. Those OMA members also donated more than $126 million of advertising space to some 218 charitable and community organisations, including the OMA-led healthy eating campaign “Better than you Remember”, launched in partnership with Health and Wellbeing Queensland and Nutrition Australia, which was valued at $8 million and reached 10.4M people over four weeks.

“The Outdoor industry had a successful 2022, with revenue goals reached, a growing membership and positive market feedback across initiatives including the Creative Collection, Creative Guidelines, Industry Standards, and the launch of MOVE 1.5. This positions us well for the launch of MOVE 2.0 which will revolutionise audience measurement, and provide increased granularity on Out of Home audiences. It’s all part of our evolving strategy to build a stronger, more prosperous and resilient industry into the long term,” said OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre said.

“The Annual Report is a testament to the remarkable growth and resilience of the OOH advertising industry in Australia. With our $17M investment in developing and launching MOVE 2.0 in 2024, the industry will continue to evolve and thrive, driven by solid data, technology, creativity, and a commitment to community and sustainability.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest comments
OMA

Latest News

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series
  • Marketing

Bendigo Bank & The Peers Project Partner To Launch Naidoc Week Podcast Series

Bendigo Bank has partnered with Australia’s only BIPOC, female-led podcast agency, The Peers Project to launch NAIDOC week podcast short-series ‘A Yarn with our Elders’. The new podcast, presented by Bendigo Bank, teaches us to listen more intently and understand more deeply the ways of the world’s oldest living culture. This isn’t your average podcast, […]

ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan
  • Marketing

ABC Showcases First Nations Finest Mark Coles Smith & Casey Donovan

Gold Logie Nominee and proud Nyikina man Mark Coles Smith and singing sensation Casey Donovan, kicked off ABC’s NAIDOC week coverage in style, hosting the annual National NAIDOC Awards Ceremony, on Saturday night. ABC head of indigenous Kelrick Martin, said: “What a fantastic night! ABC congratulates all the Award winners, who exemplify the spirit of […]

A close up image of a professional women soccer player poised with right leg back about to kick football during a soccer game in a generic floodlit stadium. The player is near opposition players and is wearing a generic red and white soccer kit. With selective focus and bokeh effects.
  • Marketing

Visa Will Deliver a Win for Women-Owned Businesses At The FIFA Women’s World Cup

Visa celebrates the story behind the numbers driving success for women in business and sport with US$500,000 in small business grants. Numbers permeate every aspect of business and sport, telling a story of inspiration, perseverance, and growth: a jersey number, goals scored, capital raised. Visa will celebrate the numbers, and the stories behind them, throughout […]

Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency
  • Marketing

Superist Group Launches AI powered ‘Budget SEO’ Agency

Independent digital marketing & performance group Superist Group, announces the launch of Budget SEO, a new agency focused on offering Australian small business owners a low cost, high impact SEO digital marketing agency service, powered by AI, with the cost savings being passed directly to its customers.

Vivid Sydney 2023
  • Marketing

#Vividsydney Breaks All Records

They've shone a light on this year's impressive Vivid numbers. Not to mention all the other light shining.

News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities
  • Marketing

News Corp Australia’s National Bush Summit Shines A Light On Regional Communities

News Corp Australia today announced its annual Bush Summit will this year become a national event and held in every state to shine a light on the challenges and immense opportunities for rural and regional Australia. The 2023 Bush Summit will bring together the nation’s most powerful decision makers and thought leaders to discuss the […]