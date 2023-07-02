OOH Generated $1bn Revenue For First Time Since Pandemic

The Australian Out-Of-Home industry has generated more than $1 billion in revenue for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has revealed.

In 2022, the sector saw 28 per cent growth in revenue with roadside billboards seeing particularly strong growth compared to the other formats and locations and has surpassed its 2019 level. While no format or location declined, the roadside other and transport sectors did not manage to surpass the 2019 level. Retail, lifestyle & other formats, meanwhile, just scraped in ahead of its 2019 level.

What’s more, Digital OOH account for more than two-thirds of the total OOH revenue last year, reflecting the growing transition of the industry away from static inventory. Plus, the OMA launched MOVE 1.5 measurement system with new industry standards and a Neuro Impact Factor (NIF) giving agencies and advertisers a better qualitative measure of their campaigns.

The industry body also had the most significant increase in membership since before the Second World War with 12 new members joining. Those OMA members also donated more than $126 million of advertising space to some 218 charitable and community organisations, including the OMA-led healthy eating campaign “Better than you Remember”, launched in partnership with Health and Wellbeing Queensland and Nutrition Australia, which was valued at $8 million and reached 10.4M people over four weeks.

“The Outdoor industry had a successful 2022, with revenue goals reached, a growing membership and positive market feedback across initiatives including the Creative Collection, Creative Guidelines, Industry Standards, and the launch of MOVE 1.5. This positions us well for the launch of MOVE 2.0 which will revolutionise audience measurement, and provide increased granularity on Out of Home audiences. It’s all part of our evolving strategy to build a stronger, more prosperous and resilient industry into the long term,” said OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre said.

“The Annual Report is a testament to the remarkable growth and resilience of the OOH advertising industry in Australia. With our $17M investment in developing and launching MOVE 2.0 in 2024, the industry will continue to evolve and thrive, driven by solid data, technology, creativity, and a commitment to community and sustainability.”