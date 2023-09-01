One Mandate Group Announces Publication INNOVATIA

One Mandate Group, launched a new business publication INNOVATIA, promising a wide range of content channels and opportunities for advertisers.

Having recently transitioned into a Not-for-Profit (NFP) Social Enterprise, 1MG has consistently stood out for its unconventional approach to business.

According to John Keeney, chairman and editor-in-chief, “INNOVATIA is positioned to address a gap at the upper echelons of the market while simultaneously appealing to a broader range of specialist sectors.” This optimism is grounded in the company’s past success, notably its decade-long publication, FAST THINKING, which garnered numerous awards, including the prestigious “Bell Award for Best Magazine of the Year,” and reached readers in over 30 countries. INNOVATIA promises to build on this legacy.

Jim Eggleton, CEO and director of advertising and Loyalty Programs expressed the depth of their research, stating, “Over the past two years, we’ve conducted extensive research into digital reading habits and behaviours among C-suite executives and other underserved market segments. This research is the most exhaustive we’ve ever undertaken during my eight-year tenure with the company.”

Monique Ross, editor-at-large, shared her enthusiasm for INNOVATIA: “The hybrid nature of the editorial content is both refreshing and much-needed. It offers substantial content tailored for senior business leaders while also reviving long-form quality journalism on diverse topics of interest, such as travel, in a new light. I believe it will be a tremendous success.”

Craig Burkill, creative director and a veteran publisher turned creative designer and web specialist, remarked, “To my knowledge, no one has offered advertisers the variety and effectiveness of this three-channel platform, including a deluxe, collectable print edition, laptop, and phone access. We’ve explored novel approaches to integrating digital books with a website and social media, which, to my knowledge, are unparalleled. Understanding the needs of advertisers as I do, I anticipate that they will find these dynamic solutions highly effective.”

Keeney concluded, “INNOVATIA is a deliberate hybrid that picks up where FAST THINKING left off. It reflects contemporary trends and serves as a spirited voice on innovation in business and life overall.”

1MG aims to engage a discerning audience, blending insightful content with lightheartedness and amusement. Their annual collectable “bookazine” format is complemented by continuous updates in digital book and web formats.

With over 70,000 subscribers in Australia to publications like The Economist and Harvard Business Review, 1MG has identified an underserved audience eager for more substantial locally-sourced commentary. The potential audience for INNOVATIA is estimated to be between 400,000 to 500,000 readers, showcasing the significant demand for a fresh perspective on innovation.

Several prominent advertisers have already recognised the potential of INNOVATIA, with Merck, Res-Med, ANCA, Hublot Watches, J. Farren-Price, the Queensland Government, and the University of Queensland securing pre-bookings.

Jim Eggleton, CEO and director of advertising and Loyalty Programs emphasised, “Our publications, known for their diverse and influential readership, coupled with our unique editorial style, have consistently attracted a wide spectrum of advertisers.”

