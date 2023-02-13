Omnicom’s Resolution Digital Nabs David Jones’ Media

David Jones has appointed Omnicom’s Resolution Digital as its media buying agency following a competitive pitch process.

David Jones sought to find a new partner to support its upcoming ambitions in the media buying space, with omni channel audience connection a key focus.

The luxury retailer will celebrate 185 years as an Australian icon this year, and currently has 42 stores across Australia and New Zealand.

Resolution Digital will work closely with the David Jones marketing team to evolve its marketing approach, playing a critical role in the media strategy, planning and performance.

James Holloman, chief marketing officer of David Jones, said: “David Jones is thrilled to be in partnership with the Resolution Digital team, as we continue to build on the success of our omnichannel strategy. We look forward to leveraging the expertise of the team and being at the forefront of media innovation over the coming years.”

Resolution Digital CEO, Des Odell said: “We’re delighted to be embarking on this journey with the David Jones team. Resolution’s values are well aligned with those of David Jones’, and we’re excited for what the future holds for the partnership.”

Resolution Digital is a full-service digital agency, part of the Omnicom Media Group. On top of the new win, Resolution Digital continues to work with a diverse roster of well-known brands.