Omnicom Media Group Names Inaugural New Zealand CEO

Nikki Grafton, who has led PHD’s New Zealand operations, will lead Omnicom’s media services division under a new structure that separates New Zealand from Australian oversight.

As the first dedicated OMG CEO in New Zealand, Grafton will focus on the growing needs of clients to drive the next chapter of growth.

In her new role, Grafton will be supported by Nigel Douglas, CEO of OMD New Zealand, and Jane Stanley, CEO of Hearts & Science, ANZ. PHD’s leadership baton will hand over to managing director Abby Parkin, who will be elevated to CEO in March.

Grafton is the second significant OMG leadership announcement of recent months and follows Kristiaan Kroon being tapped to succeed Peter Horgan as OMG Australia leader.

The move is part of a strategic decision to provide New Zealand with its own executive oversight as a stand-alone market due to its growing importance to the group.

Previously, New Zealand and Australia operated under a combined ANZ leadership team led by Peter Horgan.

‘A tenacious leader’

Grafton will report to OMG APAC CEO Tony Harradine, who said: “As one of OMG’s epicentres of growth in Asia Pacific, New Zealand represents a crucial market for our continued progress in the region.

“A tenacious leader, Nikki understands what makes consumers tick and is adept at translating clients’ ambitions into tangible results. The close-knit client relationships she has forged signify brand confidence in OMG’s Agency as a Platform proposition and our talent, making Nikki a key pillar in delivering competitive advantage for our clients and the business in New Zealand.”

During her two decades with PHD New Zealand, Grafton played a key role in establishing PHD’s reputation for building strong client relationships, fuelled by innovation and measurable brand growth.

PHD has outperformed the New Zealand market and scores a ‘Dominant’ rating from RECMA, along with recently being appointed to the Lion NZ business. In fact, OMG is ranked as the top holdco in New Zealand, according to RECMA.

Under Grafton’s watch, PHD New Zealand has been a consistent presence on the awards circuit, most recently earning recognition at the 2024 Cannes Lions and Festival of Media Awards APAC for its Skinny Mobile and Foodstuff campaigns.

She is also widely recognised in the industry and was re-elected as a board member of the Commercial Communications Council last year.

“OMG has a solid bench of innovative thinkers who are passionate about unlocking new possibilities and delivering incredible work for our clients,” she said. “This is an exciting time for OMG in New Zealand and I look forward to working alongside our talented teams to drive innovation, deepen partnerships and create meaningful impact in the market.”