OMG Tops Annual RECMA Report

Omnicom Media Group Australia (OMGA) has topped RECMA’s annual “Qualitative Domestic Report”, reflecting a strong start to 2023.

The announcement highlights the continued success of OMGA, with the holding group taking top spot in RECMA’s reports in 2022, with a strong 11 point gap between second place.

RECMA is an independent research company that publishes media agency rankings on a global scale.

OMG’s two largest agencies, OMD and PHD also registered strong performances, retaining their positions as the first and third best media agencies in Australia, respectively.

This year’s report considers each agency’s new business performance, client portfolio growth, as well as updates to staff resourcing and capability.

Both OMD and PHD were assessed as having Dominant profiles in the industry, indicating a strong performance across each of the categories listed above.

OMD was awarded an A grade in its pitching performance for the seventh year in a row for the agency, an achievement that RECMA noted is unparalleled in Australia.

PHD continued its growth trajectory, outpacing the industry standard in new business for 2022.

OMG AUNZ CEO Peter Horgan said: “OMG’s focus on investing in capability and gaining client trust through transparency and delivery are the foundations of industry reputation. It will remain our formula for market leadership.”