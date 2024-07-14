OMD Promotes Amanda Watts To Lead Sydney Office

OMD Australia promoted its GM Amanda Watts to managing director of its Sydney office.

Watts has worked at OMD for the past 15 years, including the past seven years in leadership roles with OMD Sydney. She was promoted from Head of Telstra to GM, Sydney in 2021 and joined the agency’s national executive team.

OMD said she has a track record of “driving significant business growth for OMD’s client partners”. She will report into Kim Hamilton, group managing director of NSW and ACT.

“She has made such an impact on our people and partners alike with her best-in-class operational prowess. In addition to her leadership and proven business growth delivery for many of our longstanding client partners including Telstra and Apple, Amanda has also driven our renewed OMD Academy growth and development program nationally for our people. She brings boundless energy to our agency and everything she does which inspires everyone around her,” OMD Australia co-CEO Laura Nice said.

“This elevated leadership structure also recognises the size, scale and quality of our Sydney operation and sets us up for continued success whilst working with Australia’s biggest and most innovative organisations and brands such as McDonald’s, Telstra and NSW Government.”

Watts said: “I am so thrilled to step into the role of manager director for OMD Sydney. Having grown alongside this company for many years, I am excited for the opportunity to lead our team into the future,” Watts said.

“Our OMDers are our greatest asset and together we will continue to drive innovation and creativity for our business, people and partners.”

Another of Watt’s key achievements is her role in leading OMD’s Exec Next program which is now entering its third year.

Kate Welsh, account director at OMD Sydney, said: “As a member of the 2023 Exec Next cohort, and beyond this, I have been so lucky to work with Amanda and our wonderful exec team by contributing to projects that are making a difference in the agency, like our OMD Academy training platform and OMD Perks rewards platform.

“She is approachable, open and genuinely cares about our growth and development, as well as our personal wellbeing. She gives her time generously, mentoring, sharing her experience and providing opportunities for us to grow.”