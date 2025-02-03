OMA Launches New Creative Awards For OOH Sector

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has launched the 2024 OMA Creative Awards, a new annual program celebrating the best of Out of Home (OOH) advertising creativity.

To celebrate the launch, the OMA is offering complimentary entry for the first year. There are only six categories and apparently it takes “just minutes” to submit campaigns.

The new categories are:

Best Classic Campaign

Best Digital or Programmatic Campaign

Best Innovation or Sustainability Campaign

Best Multi-Format Campaign (3+ formats)

Best Small Format Campaign

Best Special Build Campaign

Entries are open to campaigns that ran 1 January 2024 – 31 January 2025 and will be judged by a panel of industry leaders with creative, marketing and OOH expertise.

OMA CEO Elizabeth McIntyre said “Creativity is pivotal to delivering impactful and engaging Out of Home campaigns. Our unmatched national presence across streets, transport hubs, retail spaces, classic and digital formats provide endless opportunities for innovation.”

“The OMA Creative Awards shine a spotlight on our finest creative minds and the freshest work driving OOH’s ongoing success. Sending our inaugural Grand Prix winners to Cannes this year is also a fitting way to reward and support our world-class creative talent.”

Building on the success of the OMA’s previous Creative Collection programme, the new awards reflect the industry’s commitment to advancing innovative ideas in OOH and celebrating outstanding creative work across all outdoor formats.

This year’s Grand Prix-winning creative team (of two) will be awarded a trip to the prestigious 2025 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in June, including return flights, accommodation in Cannes and a Festival Pass.

Entries close 7 March.