Olympic Swimming Champ Kyle Chalmers Hams It Up For Clipper Brand Wahl
Newly-crowned World 100m Freestyle Swimming Champion Kyle Chalmers (pictured) has celebrated his stunning three gold medals by signing a new two-year deal as an ambassador for grooming brand, Wahl.
Following his triple triumph at the World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in July, the 25-year-old South Australian will appear in a second series of hilarious TV adverts in the run-up to Christmas alongside his mental strength coach, Kerry Labouf, played by stand-up comic Dave Eastgate.
In the ads, which are to promote Wahl’s range of men’s trimmers, hair clippers and shavers, Labouf gives Chalmers a mohawk, Elvis-style hair, a handlebar moustache and a mullet in an increasingly desperate attempt to find the style that will guarantee him a gold medal at next year’s Paris Olympics.
After the mullet proves a disaster in the pool, Chalmers takes control and uses the Wahl trimmer to give himself the perfect shave.
“The costumes and haircuts are absolutely hilarious,” Chalmers said. “We had such a laugh filming them. Australia is going to get quite a shock when they see what I look like. I actually quite liked the mullet, but I think it might slow me down in the pool”.
Next year, Chalmers, who holds the world record in the 100m SC freestyle, will promote the launch of what Wahl are describing as ‘the world’s most advanced trimmer.’ The top-secret device called the ‘X-Ray Trimmer’ will be unveiled in the run up to 2024 Paris Olympics, where Chalmers is a hot favourite to win a second gold medal following his triumph at the Rio games in 2018.
“I’ve been using Wahl and their products for years, so I was a fan long before they approached me,” he said. “And it’s true that, in a tight race, you need to be as smooth as humanly possible to give yourself the best possible chance in a close race. Wahl takes grooming to a whole new level, they’re the best, so I’m very happy to be teaming up with them again”.
Chalmers signed for Wahl in 2021, and showed his sense of humour by poking fun at his silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, – where he missed out on gold by an agonising 0.06 seconds – by suggesting he lost ‘by a hair’ and might have won if only he’d trimmed more.
The TVC concept and character of Kerry were the brainchild of Wahl’s Head of Marketing, Brett Clulow, who’s thrilled to be working with Chalmers again.
“He’s an absolute Aussie legend, who’s laser focused on optimum performance, something that’s fully aligned with our brand values,” Clulow commented. “The new range will really shake up the male grooming market, and Kyle is the perfect ambassador to showcase it to Australians”.
And Kyle’s preparations for Paris are going swimmingly.
“I’ve never been in better shape so I’m approaching the games with a positive attitude,” he said. “I’ve sacrificed so much over the last 10 years, trained for hours every day, been through surgery on my heart and shoulder and got through some very tough times mentally but I know I’ve got it in me to be the very best in the world”.
Leading into Christmas, Kyle will be promoting Wahl’s range of men’s trimmers, hair clippers, and shavers, available in major retailers: Harvey Norman, Good Guys, JBHIFI, Woolworths, Coles, Big W and Shaver Shop.
Production Company: Carioca Films
Producer: Carolina Gesser
Director: Jay Palmer
Photography: Craig Ratcliffe
Please login with linkedin to commentWahl
Latest News
Joanna Robinson Is ICONIC In New Chief Marketing Officer Role
Australia and New Zealand’s leading online platform, THE ICONIC, is proud to announce it has appointed Joanna Robinson as chief marketing officer, effective immediately. In this role, she will continue to lead the company’s marketing, creative, production, and customer service teams to drive strategic initiatives that will help THE ICONIC continue to cement its position […]
Disegno Announces New Partner
Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as Partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.
Type + Pixel Strengthens Senior Team With Trio Of New Appointments
Digital-first brand agency Type + Pixel has made three new senior hires including a new lead creative team to drive the agency forward.
“Bottoms Up!” Matthew McConaughey & Wife Go Butt Naked Promoting His Tequila Brand
There's no finer beverage to make you want to call an ex at 3am to discuss unfinished business from 2019 like tequila.
Thursday TV Ratings: A Strong Night For Network 10 As 361,000 Watch Matildas Take On Iran
How did B&T attend last night's Foxtel upfronts AND do the TV ratings at the very same time? Uncover all our lies here.
Harvest Rock Festival Announces Global & Local Brand Partners
Heading to the Harvest Rock Festival? Here's all the brands that will be bombarding you while you queue for the toilets.
SXSW: Adland Has Its Say
Sydney’s first SXSW festival covered gaming, screens, tech, music, Expo, and a conference with wide-ranging topics from AI to sex toys and tech. With appearances from Nicole Kidman, Chance the Rapper, Amy Webb, David Droga, Charlie Brooker, and many more, in fact, 700+ speakers, 300 bands, 170+ gaming demos, 200+ screen events, and thousands of […]
B&T Awards The Work: Best Use of Social Media
It's all the nominees in the B&T Awards social category for 2023. And, can you believe it, not one featuring a cat.
All The Photos From The NGEN Halloween Events!
Adland throwing its weight behind Halloween festivities. Arguably starting to replace Melbourne Cup festivities.
Bruce Lehrmann, Who Is Currently Suing Network 10 For Defamation, Is Named As Man Charged With Toowoomba Rape
Alas, it's more dreadful Bruce Lehrmann news. Here's hoping it doesn't ruin your weekend.
“Remember The Power You Hold”: TBWA’s Renata Yannoulis On Create Space & Diversity In Advertising
B&T's chatting diversity with TBWA's Renata Yannoulis. Stopped short of getting a star rating on the Taylor Swift movie.
AFLW Stars Taking The Podcasting World By Storm
It’s one part pop-culture collective, one part footy confessional. That’s Tagged, the bold, audacious and addictively entertaining vodcast that embodies the AFLW’s ’23 campaign. Fronted by fan favourites Sarah Hosking of the Richmond Tigers and Collingwood Magpies’ Ruby Schleicher (Pictured above), Tagged is the first 100 per cent player-driven vodcast produced by AFL Digital. Each […]
n3 Hub Unveils CDP-as-a-Service To Boost Marketing And Advertising Agency Growth
n3 Hub, has today announced the launch of CDP-as-a-Service. The new offering will allow marketing and advertising agencies to configure and operate n3 Hub’s industry-leading CDP on behalf of their clients thereby enabling them to securely activate their client’s first party data across all of their paid media channels. The launch comes at a time […]
“Disruption To The Status Quo Was Top Of The Agenda” – Industry Responds To Foxtel Upfronts
Foxtel delivered a super slick upfronts to adland last night. Made even super slicker after the party pie tray incident.
16% Of Gen Z’s Own Their Own Home Says Afterpay Coming Of Age Report
The newest report into Gen Zs. Confirmation too they're wearing Nirvana T-shirts while not knowing any actual songs.
WPP Turns Red In Q3
WPP announces disappointing Q3s. Sir Martin reported to be delighted, not that his numbers were anything to brag about.
Amazon Ad Sales Up 26% & Touts AI For Further Growth
It doesn't sound like there'll be too much devon and two-minute noodles in the Bezos household on these rosy results.
Foxtel Makes It Rain With Explosive Upfront Announcements
B&T never comments on who puts on the best upfronts, suffice to say hats off to Foxtel's caterers last night.
Hate Halloween? 5.3 Million Aussies Set To Spend A Spooky Half-A-Bill On It This year
B&T won't wade into the whole Halloween in Australia debate, suffice to say it's the one time we talk to our neighbours.
B&T Sponsors Your Work Drinks With Our Friday Quiz
Take B&T's trivia quiz & go into the chance to win sweet, sweet liquor! Pregnant women advised not to take said trivia.
Matt Holmes Departs Poem
Matt Holmes' resignation letter starts “To be, or not to be, that is the question” as he quits Poem after nine years.
Thicker Than Water: B&T Takes A Look At Avenue C’s Family Connections
It's more related adlanders who happily work together. And possible reminder if you haven't phoned your mum for a while.
Slew Of New Hires At Elevencom
Independent Sydney creative agency, Elevencom, has completed a significant expansion of its team following a string of new business wins this year, including Domino’s, The Cheesecake Shop, and Australian Southern Rock Lobsters. Five recent appointments include creative director Chris Johnson, who is working with Elevencom’s creative founders, Ryan Fallowfield and Jono McCauley, to strengthen overall […]
Got Something To Say? Pitch Your Session Ideas For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest!!
Fancy yourself the next Sir Martin Sorrell, Dee Madigan or Mark Ritson? You can pitch your session ideas for Cannes in Cairns straight to the selectors below! Mind you, as Cannes in Cairns is the ultimate creative retreat for the media and advertising industry, we’re only picking the best session with the most innovative and […]
Don’t Forget – Save The Date For Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Now!
Look, it happens. You promise someone you’ll go to something — a partner’s birthday, a friend’s wedding or that super-fun and definitely not tedious or under-catered office social — and it slips your mind. But, with Cannes in Cairns 2024, we won’t let you forget. In fact, we’re so insistent on reminding you (though, given […]
Save Cash & Sleep Better – Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest, Announces Hotel Partners
Cannes in Cairns is back, bigger and better than ever before. The highly successful event for the advertising, marketing and media industry is expected to attract even more delegates than last year, and you won’t want to miss out! By booking with one of our four hotel partners you’ll receive a specially curated price for […]
Here Are 8 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss Cannes In Cairns, Presented By Pinterest
Cannes in Cairns will be entering its third year in 2024 and, with the notoriously difficult second album out the way, we’ll be heading to Tropical North Queensland in June for the best advertising, marketing and creativity conference in APAC. Now, we’ve already told you not to take our word for it and hear the […]
Doing Deals With The Dragon – My Experience Working As An Adman In China
Here, ad man Chris Walton talks about his time in China where being "detained" appears part of the cultural experience.
What It’s Really Like to Attend SXSW Sydney And How To Get The Most Out Of The Experience
Here, young GroupM-er Jazmaree Dawson chats about her recent SXSW experience. B&T thinks it could've done with showbags.
Budding Thespian? Find Out Who Adland’s Best Of The Best Casting Directors Are, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
As a confession, casting directors rarely get a look-in at B&T. So you can imagine how hard this list was to assemble.
Ex-Telstra Industry Veteran Named New amaysim CMO
Telstra's Peter MacGregor jumps ship to rival amaysim. Thankfully, all enemies were spared in Pete's leaving speech .
Wednesday TV Ratings: Aussies Thrash The Dutch By 309 Runs In Cricket World Cup
After a slow start, the Aussies hit form in the cricket. Meaning we all need to start pretending to be interested again.
Uber Australia Hit With Huge Fine For Spammy Email Marketing
Uber cops massive fine for spamming customers. Receives no compensation for its typically fruity fresh smelling cars.
Spikes Asia Opens Awards Submissions & Announces Jury Presidents For 2024
Spikes Asia awards submissions are now open for 2024. Why not Liquid Paper your B&T Awards submission to save on time.
OMD’s Daniel Vines: “It Was Clear That Paramount Is Looking Well Beyond 2024”
OMD's Daniel Vines casts his media-focused lens on Paramount's upfronts. Fear not, no ants got burnt in the process.
Meta Reports Strong Ad Sales But Warns Israel-Hamas Conflict Will Hit Ad Spend
Zuck reportedly treating himself to a fresh set of blue monogrammed polos after Meta reports bullish Q3s.