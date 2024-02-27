Ogilvy PR Announces New Corporate Leadership Structure

Ogilvy PR has announced a number of promotions and several hires as it strengthens its corporate leadership structure. Jacquie Potter, currently Group MD of Ogilvy PR’s corporate and business practice, has also joined ALDI as a client.

Lead Image: (L-R) – Ant Kelaher, Frances Dwyer, Mitch Henderson and Amy Piek.

With Potter’s upcoming departure, Ant Kelaher, who previously worked in Ogilvy’s corporate practice and returned to Ogilvy PR in 2021, has been promoted to group MD of corporate. Brian Corrigan has also been promoted to Editor-in-Chief, focusing on corporate and business content while also leading the Business Influence team.

Joining the Ogilvy PR corporate team is Frances Dwyer as head of corporate (most recently at Edelman), while Mitch Henderson starts as senior business director, joining from Meta and previously Teneo in London.

Meanwhile, investor relations and financial communications consultancy Cannings (part of Ogilvy PR), welcomes back Luis Garcia, who returns as senior corporate counsel after retiring from the managing director position in 2023. Cannings has also promoted Amy Piek to managing partner, who returns from parental leave, and also Will Roberts, who moves to senior business director.

Potter leaves the agency at the end of March after nearly 18 years, moving to ALDI Australia as director of communications. She joined Ogilvy PR in 2006 and has risen up through the agency, taking a variety of leadership roles during her tenure, including leading Ogilvy PR Melbourne and, most recently, taking on the managing director, corporate role in 2020, and group MD, corporate in 2023.

Richard Brett, CEO of Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Health commented that while Potter would be hugely missed, the promotions and hires would further the corporate, business and financial communications offer at Ogilvy PR.

“Jacquie has been an incredibly valuable member of our team, being one of our most senior leaders. Her professional approach, strategic vision and leadership abilities will be missed across the business. It feels somewhat bittersweet – while we’ll be farewelling her as a colleague, we will then welcome her as a client. It is a fantastic opportunity for her, and she goes with our full blessing,” Brett said.

“The fact that she’s leaving to join one of Australia’s leading brands also demonstrates how much the market values the skills and experience our team members gain whilst at Ogilvy. And while we’re sad to say goodbye to Jacquie, we’re similarly looking forward to developing a new team of leaders and corporate experts using our market-leading approaches, as well as deepening our partnership with ALDI”.

“In the past 18 months, we’ve launched a number of new specialisms within the corporate sector including Business Influence, and our successful Sustainability Practice under Nino Tesoriero’s leadership, both of which have provided clients with a strategic focus on many of the corporate issues, communications challenges and opportunities being faced in the Australian market. We will continue to bolster these capabilities with these promotions and new hires, and by having our Ogilvy PR and Cannings corporate teams work even closer together. We’re excited about the breadth of talent already within the agency and our ability to promote within, along with this great new talent we’ve added to the team”.

“I am very sad to be leaving Ogilvy PR after 18 years, but also excited about this new opportunity and I can’t wait to work with the ALDI communications team, and my colleagues at Ogilvy PR. I feel very grateful to have built a career in such a supportive and inclusive environment, surrounded by brilliant people and great clients. Getting to turn up to work in an environment that supports yet challenges you is something I feel lucky to have experienced, and I’m so proud of the culture, offering, talent and team we have built at Ogilvy PR. I wish Richard and the team all the success and thank him for his ongoing support and partnership,” Potter said.