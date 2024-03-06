Oddball Macca’s Campaign Offers “After-Dinner Dinner” To Diners Still Peckish After Eating At Fancy Restaurants

Well-heeled Dubai diners will be able to present their fine-dining bills at McDonald’s restaurants in the Gulf State and receive free food in return, in a new oddball campaign from FP7/McCann.

McDonald’s UAE has launched the “After-Dinner Dinner” promotion in which customers who are still peckish after dining in fancy restaurants will be able to get free food to keep the wolves away. Customers can score a free chicken burger, cheeseburger or combo meal if they present a receipt totalling more than 600 AED ($AU250).

“I’ve always gone to McDonald’s after some kind of event or outing because I’m guaranteed good food and a good time,” said Federico Fanti, chief creative officer at FP7/McCann. “So, when the team noticed that we all do the same thing, we knew that there was an insightful idea here. The fact that it’s the fine dining bill that unlocked the promotion made it witty and fun to engage with.”

The campaign includes a range of out-of-home posters.

Credits

Client: McDonald’s-UAE

Agency: FP7/McCann

Chief Creative Officer: Federico Fanti

Executive Creative Director: Aunindo Sen

Creative Director: Alexander Rodrigues

Associate Creative Director Art: Jonathan Cruz

Associate Creative Director Art: German Espitia

Associate Creative Director Copy: Aliza Siddiqi

Senior Copywriter: Nikita Bocharov

Art Director: Roy Sebastian

Group Account Director: Sana Omran

Account Director: Amr Lotfy

Account Executive: Giorgio Balaa

Social Producer: Abdelrahman Abdelsalam

Social Content Creator: Mel Abrera

Project Manager: Fernanda Stein

Senior Editor: Deydson Rocha

Motion Graphic Designer: Guilherme Silva

Motion Graphics Designer: Aashim Kadayikkal