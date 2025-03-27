CampaignsNewsletter

Ocean Spray Reminds Urinators About Cranberry Juice’s Benefits In New OOH Via The Reactor

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Juice brand Ocean Spray has taken a chance to remind punters that its cranberry juice is the best bet for keeping your urinary tract health in check. 

In new work via The Reactor, which the agency said was “not appropriate” for a billboard, the brand highlights the health benefits in dunnies around the country.

This insight came from real consumers in real focus groups in Australia, according to The Reactor.

“There are two places the message of this campaign is at its most relevant when you’re searching for solutions on the internet and when you’re sitting on the toilet. That’s why, when The Reactor came to us with the ‘Ban the Burn’ creative concept in a setting of a public toilet (where they would also be receiving the message), we knew it would be powerful. The creative effectively delivered the problem-solution message, but with a little tongue-in-cheek humour of the Ocean Spray brand to get breakthrough and be relatable,” said Elise Hedley Dale of Media Words, which handled the media buying.

Campaign Credits

Ocean Spray: Elissa Booth
Media Agency: MediaWords
Media Buyer: Elise Hedley Dale
Creative Director: Nick Brown
Art Director: Angelica Rowe
Art Director: Luke Rigby
Copywriter: Clare Taylor
Head of Strategy: Angus Smallwood
Photographer: Chris Tovo
Production: Guilty

Related posts:

  1. Racing South Australia Launches First Ever National Campaign Via Emotive
  2. This Is Flow & JCDecaux Power MESHKI’s Melbourne Takeover With Real-Time Race Day Looks Campaign
  3. Swisse Sets Out To Thrill The Senses In New Campaign Via Traffik
  4. Born Nabs Sweet Brand Strategy & Refresh Work For Yo-Chi
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

UM, PHD & Nunn Media Finish 2024 On Top For New Business As $1.67B Worth Of Accounts Change Hands
See You At The Women Leading Tech Awards, Presented By Atlassian, Tomorrow!
Born Nabs Sweet Brand Strategy & Refresh Work For Yo-Chi
TV Ratings (26/3/2025): MAFS’ Death Throes Does The Business For Nine
Register Lost your password?