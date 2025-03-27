Ocean Spray Reminds Urinators About Cranberry Juice’s Benefits In New OOH Via The Reactor

Juice brand Ocean Spray has taken a chance to remind punters that its cranberry juice is the best bet for keeping your urinary tract health in check.

In new work via The Reactor, which the agency said was “not appropriate” for a billboard, the brand highlights the health benefits in dunnies around the country.

This insight came from real consumers in real focus groups in Australia, according to The Reactor.

“There are two places the message of this campaign is at its most relevant when you’re searching for solutions on the internet and when you’re sitting on the toilet. That’s why, when The Reactor came to us with the ‘Ban the Burn’ creative concept in a setting of a public toilet (where they would also be receiving the message), we knew it would be powerful. The creative effectively delivered the problem-solution message, but with a little tongue-in-cheek humour of the Ocean Spray brand to get breakthrough and be relatable,” said Elise Hedley Dale of Media Words, which handled the media buying.

Campaign Credits

Ocean Spray: Elissa Booth

Media Agency: MediaWords

Media Buyer: Elise Hedley Dale

Creative Director: Nick Brown

Art Director: Angelica Rowe

Art Director: Luke Rigby

Copywriter: Clare Taylor

Head of Strategy: Angus Smallwood

Photographer: Chris Tovo

Production: Guilty