Nunn Media Merges Performance Agency Alley Group With Digital Agency Innovate Online

Australian-headquartered marketing agency Alley Group has today completed strategic initiatives to significantly expand its digital marketing capabilities and establish itself as Australia’s most comprehensive customer acquisition and retention business.

From today, Nunn Media-owned digital agency, Innovate Online, will be merging into Alley Group, adding new capabilities to Alley Group such as Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), and the skills of more than 25 Melbourne-based consultants to Alley’s talent roster.

In addition, Alley Group will also offer its clients in-house traditional media planning and buying services in collaboration with parent Nunn Media, as well as access to proprietary data planning and activation technology, Augment, and custom econometric modelling capabilities that the Nunn Media group has developed over the past six months.

The combined Alley Group is now Australia’s most comprehensive digital agency with a unique suite of capabilities and services that go beyond media to drive greater campaign efficiencies and ensure no marketing dollar is wasted in achieving heightened conversion.

Nick Lavidge, CEO Alley Group says the combined Alley Group will help businesses cut marketing spend through economic headwinds without compromising conversions.

“Australian advertisers wasted more than $5 billion on digital ads last year due to disparate service providers and a clear lack of targeting precision. Since we were founded in 2014, it’s been part of our mission to ensure that every marketing dollar is efficiently spent and drives commercial impact. With economic challenges expected over the next 12 months, limiting media wastage has never been more important. With the current industry changes, successful customer acquisition & retention campaigns must be truly full-funnel and go beyond media.”

“In addition to strengthening up our full-funnel traditional and organic media services, we are excited to showcase our expanded capabilities outside media buying, such as creative optimisation and site personalisation that allows us to show the right ad to the right person at the right time. Given Alley Group’s track record, team and expanded capabilities, we can confidently say we’re one of the world’s leading agencies delivering customer acquisition and retention solutions to drive attributable financial outcomes.”

The initiatives follow a series of major client wins for Alley Group in Australia and the US, including software and IT solutions provider GoTo and video game publisher Bethesda Softworks.

Matt Nunn, Group CEO Nunn Media said integrating the businesses creates a unique global offering in Australia and the US that will be further accelerated through organic development and strategically focused acquisitions.

“Bringing Alley Group and Innovate together is a natural next step in the Nunn Media group’s mid-term strategy following our acquisitions of the two businesses. The move bolsters our position as Australia’s leading independent agency and ensures clients are provided the best and most effectively integrated marketing capabilities in market.”