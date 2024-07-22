NRMA Launces “A Help Company” Brand Positioning, Via Accenture Song

NRMA Insurance has introduced a new positioning, establishing itself as “A Help Company”.

The new positioning, developed in partnership with Accenture Song, builds on NRMA Insurance’s almost 100-year heritage of help and sets a bold ambition for the insurance company’s intentions for the next century.

A Help Company will be accompanied by a new, differentiated visual identity, being rolled out across all customer touchpoints, and a large-scale multi-channel marketing campaign, which will coincide with NRMA Insurance’s broadcast partnership with Nine’s coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The new positioning is a significant milestone in the company’s focus on reimagining the customer experience and its promise of help, always.

NRMA Insurance CEO Julie Batch said: “Help has been at the heart of NRMA Insurance since its humble beginnings in 1925 as a member-only company that provided motor insurance policies to some of the first drivers in New South Wales. Since then, we have grown to become a national brand and have helped millions of people, protecting their cars, homes and businesses.

“As we approach our 100th anniversary, Australians are facing new challenges, and we know from our customers they expect businesses they interact with to do more than provide a product and proactively address their needs and support their communities. Establishing ourselves as A Help Company is a bold declaration for how we will deliver for our customers now and into the future through the insurance we provide and the ways we help create safer communities.”

The new positioning highlights the ways NRMA Insurance helps its customers through its core products and services as well as its education, social impact and advocacy initiatives to create more resilient communities in the face of increased extreme weather events.

A radio spot for the new positioning.

NRMA Insurance chief customer and marketing officer Michelle Klein said: “We set an ambition to take our proposition of help, scale it, industrialise it and build it into everything we do.

“Being A Help Company is more than marketing, it means taking action to educate and advocate for our customers at scale but it’s also about delivering the basics brilliantly and that’s what we wanted to capture through this new positioning and the first campaign that supports it.

“Through the campaign, we profile the many ways NRMA Insurance is here to help, such as Help Nation, our initiative to educate Australians about their local risks and how to prepare for extreme weather. It also highlights the everyday product benefits and services we offer that are simply helpful, such as being covered even if you accidentally forgot to lock the front door, or someone else is driving your car when an incident occurs.

“In addition, we’ll be introducing new experiences, such as a Policy Snapshot to provide customers with helpful information about their policy, and exploring new technology to help customers identify potential issues with their roof.”

Directed by Sanjay De Silva, produced by Division, and featuring an all-new cover of The Beatles’ classic, Help! by Australian band The Murlocs the TVC launches a new era for NRMA Insurance as A Help Company by asking a single question: What would A Help Company do?

Accenture Song CEO David Droga said: “This work shows the power of a simple but deeply relevant idea. In a category that can feel complicated, NRMA Insurance is providing a customer experience that honours the heritage of its brand and makes things simpler for its customers. This is the kind of creative and tech-powered solution Accenture Song was built to deliver for our clients.”

The TVC is supported by creative executions across outdoor, audio, digital and print, which will be viewed for the first time from 26 July during Nine’s broadcast of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony. Secured in collaboration with Initiative Media, the Nine partnership delivers a significant platform for NRMA Insurance to introduce A Help Company, the company’s promise of help, to a national audience at scale.

NRMA.com.au has been refreshed and a new microsite has launched which highlights the existing and new experiences that customers can take advantage of.

Accenture Song ANZ CEO Mark Green said: “Help is a very human thing and for NRMA Insurance it’s more than just goodwill – it’s a promise made to all Australians. As NRMA Insurance commits to the next 100 years of help, we feel privileged to partner with one of the country’s most trusted and iconic brands steering business transformation and driving home its position as a category leader.”

Batch continued: “Over the past year alone our people have answered more than 1.5 million calls for help, our fleet has travelled 5.3 million kms to serve our customers and our helicopter has taken 35 journeys to support communities in need.

“We are focused on continuing to enhance the Help we provide by drawing on our experience, learnings and customer needs to deliver a superior customer experience that meets our ambition as A Help Company.”