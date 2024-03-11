NRMA Appoints Accenture Song To Transform Its CX

NRMA Insurance, led by B&T CMO Power List inductee Michelle Klein, chief customer and marketing officer of parent company IAG, has appointed Accenture Song to lead the transformation of its customer experience.

Lead image L-R: Barbara Humphries, Executive Creative Director; Nandor Locher, NRMA Insurance Executive General Manager Digital Business; Julie Batch, NRMA Insurance CEO; Nick Law, Creative Chairperson Accenture Song; Michelle Klein, NRMA Insurance Chief Customer and Marketing Officer; Bronwyn van der Merwe, Service Practice Lead Accenture Song ANZ; Nick Heymann, Global Chief Creative Officer Accenture Song; David Droga, Global CEO Accenture Song; Corey Barker, Insurance Lead Accenture ANZ; Beth O’Brien, Head of Innovation; Mark Green, CEO Accenture Song ANZ.

In the process, NRMA has parted ways with Bear Meets Eagle On Fire as its creative agency. It will continue to work with IAG’s budget insurer ROLLiN’ brand.

The new arrangement will see NRMA take advantage of Accenture Song’s sprawling global and local teams, with disciplines across marketing, customer experience, digital, design and communication. NRMA Insurance plans to amplify its services, experiences and communications for customers.

“Since I stepped into this role three years ago, our customers and our business have faced challenges from the effects of severe weather and more broadly with societal changes driven by technology and evolving customer expectations. As we enter our 100th year, now is the time for us to reflect and reshape our business for the future, knowing our customers will need our help more than ever before,” said Julie Batch, CEO of NRMA Insurance.

“We set out to create a model that draws on our people, experience, and direct learnings from our customers, combined with new technology, to deeply connect with and support our customers with world-class experiences at every touchpoint.

“With Accenture Song we have established a unique partnership, working with their leading Australian talent here and abroad. This model enables us to bring the best global thinking and solutions back to Australia while leveraging their Australian roots and connection to the NRMA Insurance brand.”

Michelle Klein, chief customer and marketing officer at NRMA Insurance, continued: “Our partnership with Accenture Song is the next step in reimagining the customer experience, by delivering an end-to-end customer model leveraging best-in-class creative, communication and technology.

“At the heart of this approach is a focus on meeting our customers where they are and ensuring that every interaction is a helpful and seamless one. This new model aligns with our broadcast partnership with Nine of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will be a powerful launch platform to connect with our audiences at scale.”

“Since its infancy, NRMA Insurance has centred its entire business around helping its customers. We are thrilled to bring the full global power of the Accenture Song proposition to help it create a future-facing, tech-powered and personalised customer experience,” said David Droga, Accenture Song CEO.

“We want the relationship to be a lighthouse for the type of work that Song does around the world. You rarely get to work on a brand that has such a place in the memory of a nation and even more seldom get to set it up for the future. To bring that relevance to a brand entering its 100th year is so exciting, and exactly what Accenture Song is built to accomplish for our clients.”

Mark Green, ANZ CEO of the agency, added: “NRMA Insurance is a brand that is close to our heart. We knew no existing model could deliver this, so we created something unique.

“Julie and her team have a clear vision and we are thrilled to partner with NRMA Insurance to help its customers now and into the future.”

Initiative Media will continue as NRMA Insurance’s media buying and planning agency partner.