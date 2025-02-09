Nova Podcasts Teams Up With NRL Great For Exclusive Partnership

NOVA Entertainment has announced an exclusive new commercial partnership with JOHNS MEDIA, which sees the hugely popular podcasts Backstage with Cooper & Matty Johns and The Johns Family Podcast join the Nova Podcasts network, bringing with them the very best in expert sports insights and entertaining family storytelling.

This partnership notably unites all of Matty Johns’ podcast projects under one network. The Matty Johns Podcast, the audio extension of his popular Fox Sports show, is already available through Nova Podcasts.

Backstage with Cooper & Matty Johns takes listeners beyond the game with candid chats, big-name guests, and plenty of laughs. Father-son duo, Matty and Cooper sit down with stars from sports, entertainment and beyond, diving into untold stories, career highlights, and giving a peak behind the scenes. With their signature banter and particular insights, the podcast offers an entertaining and inspiring look at the people behind the headlines.

The Johns Family Podcast is a hilarious, unfiltered look at the goings-on, both inside and outside, the Johns household, dealing with ups and downs every family goes through – but with a few more microphones. Recorded straight from their home studio, Matty, his wife Trish, and sons Jack and Cooper invite listeners into their family meetings, where no topic is off-limits. Often described as, “wholesome” discussions can vary from pop culture and sports to chaotic storytelling. It’s a weekly catch-up full of laughs, banter, and warmth.

Best known as an NRL icon, athlete-turned-media personality and podcast host Matty Johns said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Nova Podcasts. We love making the podcasts and working with my family adds an extra special element to the experience. Those existing relationships allow for greater insights and flexibility. Our reach and commitment to quality opens up endless opportunities for us to connect even more with our audience and work with a fantastic array of brands. Whether we’re sharing our passion for sport or inviting listeners into our family conversations, this partnership allows us to grow our community in a way that’s both authentic and exciting.”

“When you talk about significant talent, with a significant audience connection, it’s difficult to go past Matty Johns. He is already one of the most trusted & recognisable voices in sport, but the addition of Trish, Jack and Cooper creates a whole new dynamic, and importantly, introduces us to a different side of Matty. They all deeply understand their respective audiences, and how to bring brands into the conversation in an authentic and memorable way, which is what made this partnership such a natural fit for us,” said Nicole Bence, NOVA Entertainment’s chief commercial officer.