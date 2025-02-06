Media

NOVA Entertainment Renews Partnership With Fear & Greed Podcast Network

NOVA Entertainment has announced the renewal of its partnership with Fear & Greed, Australia’s leading business news podcast network.

The partnership, which goes back to 2020, reinforces NOVA’s commitment to delivering Australia’s most popular and commercially in-demand podcast content.

Recognised as Australia’s go-to source for business news, Fear & Greed’s independent team and expert guests deliver accessible daily business news that is considered concise and complete.

“Fear & Greed is a powerhouse in business news podcasting, so we’re delighted to be both extending and deepening our partnership. The collaboration with the F&G team has always been exceptional, so we will be building on this throughout 2025 and beyond to attract more listeners and even greater commercial impact,” said NOVA Entertainment’s chief growth officer, Adam Johnson.

“We’re thrilled to continue the partnership between NOVA and Fear & Greed. The team at NOVA have a brilliant understanding of our brand, audience, and future ambitions. We are grateful to our audience for almost 20 million downloads so far and look forward to building on that momentum throughout 2025 and beyond,” said Adam Lang, co-founder of Fear and Greed.

The Fear & Greed podcast network features three business and finance podcasts: Fear and Greed Business News, Fast Five, and How Do They Afford That?

Fear and Greed Business News takes listeners to the heart of the story, delivering the most important business news every day, with business journalists Sean Aylmer and Michael Thompson.

Fast Five, also hosted by Sean Aylmer and Michael Thompson, presents five news stories in five minutes, delivering the news as quickly and concisely as possible.

How Do They Afford That? delves into the financial lives of everyday Australians. Each week, seasoned financial planner Canna Campbell joins Fear & Greed’s Michael Thompson to share simple money hacks, habits and ideas.

Fear & Greed was co-founded in 2020 by media executives Sean Aylmer, Adam Lang and Michael Thompson. Aylmer is an economist and former Fairfax editorial director, while Lang and Thompson are both formerly of Macquarie Media, where Lang was CEO and Thompson Head of Content.

