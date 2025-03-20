NOVA Entertainment Announces Partnership With AIIMS Creator Hub

NOVA Entertainment has announced a new partnership with AIIMS Creator Hub, the team behind the hugely successful MAFS Funny podcast.

AIIMS Creator Hub’s co-founders, former radio producers Pedro Cuccovillo Vitola and Joshua Fox, joined forces to launch AIIMS Creator Hub in January of this year, collaborating on a variety of projects, most notably, the MAFS Funny podcast.

This new partnership adds to Nova Podcasts’ growing slate of premium entertainment titles, further establishing Nova Podcasts as a leading destination for best-in-class content.

Boasting over 1,000,000 downloads since its launch at the end of January, MAFS Funny, hosted by Fox, has become the ultimate go-to for Married at First Sight fans. The trending podcast delivers exclusive insights, behind-the-scenes moments and unfiltered interviews with cast members.

Building on its 43 million video views across social platforms and an Instagram reach of more than 18 million, MAFS Funny has dominated the digital space, securing its spot as Australia’s #1 TV & Film podcast and #3 overall podcast in the country.

NOVA Entertainment’s head of podcasts and digital content, Rachel Corbett, said the partnership with AIIMS Creator Hub is a significant addition to Nova Podcasts: “At Nova Podcasts, we’re always looking for opportunities to partner with creators who not only understand their audience but also how to mobilise them.

“We want to work with podcasters who understand how to build buzz, think outside the box and galvanise an audience around their content. I look forward to MAFS Funny being the first of many shows from Pedro and Josh to do that.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Nova Podcasts. This partnership opens up a whole new chapter, not only for MAFS Funny but gives us the opportunity to expand our creative horizons with some brand-new projects. We can’t wait,” said AIIMS Creator Hub co-founder, Pedro Cuccovillo Vitola.

“I’m so excited to join the Nova Podcasts family as they support us in taking the MAFS Funny podcast to the next level, while also developing new projects that listeners across Australia are going to love. Pedro and I can’t wait to shake up the podcast space,” said Fox.