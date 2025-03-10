Nova Announces Red Room Global Tour, Powered By Expedia

NOVA Entertainment has announced it will be taking the live music brand Nova’s Red Room on an international tour with the launch of Nova’s Red Room Global Tour Powered by Expedia.

Agency partners supporting the Nova’s Red Room Global Tour Powered by Expedia are Publicis Sport & Entertainment Australia, Spark Foundry Australia and White Noise Agency.

It marks the return of Nova’s Red Room Global Tour for the fifth time, with previous international artists on the tour line-up including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris, Miley Cyrus, Meghan Trainor and Usher.

Partnering with Expedia, a group of Nova listeners will embark on a journey featuring a lineup of artists performing intimate gigs through to full stadium shows. The Tour will launch with an exclusive Nova’s Red Room event in Sydney on 28 April, with a mystery headliner to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Global Tour will place across three countries and four cities spanning Sydney, Auckland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

“Nova’s Red Room is an iconic brand in the Australian music landscape. Having hosted over 315 artists live in Nova’s Red Room since 2012, we’re so excited to go global again with this world-class artist and location line-up. Producing an event of this scale is a huge undertaking and all made possible thanks to our partner Expedia. It’s set to be an unforgettable listener experience,” NOVA Entertainment’s group programming director Brendan Taylor said.

Listeners will then travel to Auckland to attend GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams’ The Secret of Us tour in Auckland at Spark Arena.

The next stop on the tour is Los Angeles, as Australia’s Dean Lewis will perform an exclusive and intimate set live in Nova’s Red Room at the House of Blues in Anaheim.

The tour continues to Las Vegas for the final stop, to attend GRAMMY-nominated Post Malone’s Big Ass Stadium Tour at Allegiant Stadium, supported by the multi-genre artist, Jelly Roll.

“At Expedia we know music and international concerts are a motivation for many holiday plans and nothing beats the feeling of seeing a big-name artist while creating travel memories. Expedia is all about unlocking barriers to travel by providing travellers with the right tools and expertise, and we’re excited to partner with NOVA to take listeners on this once in a lifetime adventure,” Expedia Group senior director Darren Karshagen said.

“At NOVA, connection is our currency. And nothing builds connection like live music. We are a performance medium in the truest sense of the word. And we’re proudly singular in our ability to offer brands a live platform as intimate, premium and exclusive as Nova’s Red Room. There really is nothing else like it,” NOVA Entertainment’s chief commercial officer Nicole Bence added.

Ricki-Lee Coulter, Tim Blackwell and Joel Creasey, hosts of Nova’s National Drive show Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel, will accompany the twelve competition winners as they experience five artist performances across four cities.

With unparalleled access to the artists, Ricki-Lee, Tim & Joel will broadcast from 4 pm AEST weekdays during the tour, featuring interviews from the Nova’s Red Room Global Tour Powered by Expedia line-up, as well as tour highlights and behind-the-scenes updates and content.

In 2018, Nova’s Red Room: LA Edition was held in Los Angeles, featuring Harry Styles, followed by Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes the following year.

Listeners can win their way to Nova’s Red Room Global Tour Powered By Expedia by registering via the Nova Player or online.