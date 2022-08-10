Nielsen Study: Half Of Marketers Not Spending Enough To Get Maximum ROI

Nielsen Study: Half Of Marketers Not Spending Enough To Get Maximum ROI
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Nielsen has released its first-ever ROI Report, which identified gaps in marketers’ budgets, channels and media strategies that are compromising returns on investment (ROI) on media plans.

The global report (which you can read HERE) reveals data and delivers insights on what drives returns on ad spends, how to measure the returns, and how to improve on the metrics brands already have, with content unique to advertiser, agency, and publisher audiences.

According to the report, about half of marketers are not spending enough in a channel to get maximum ROI. While a poor ROI might cause brands to pull back on spending, Nielsen found that spend often needs to be higher to break through and drive returns. Nielsen’s “50-50-50 Gap” states that while 50 per cent of media plans are underinvested by a median of 50 per cent, ROI can be improved 50 per cent with the ideal budget.

Beyond budgeting, the ROI Report delivers key insights and recommendations to deliver higher ROI across multiple marketing areas including:

  • Full funnel marketing: It’s rare for channels to deliver above average returns for both brand and sales outcomes, with 36 per cent of media channels faring above average on both revenue and brand metrics. To grow ROI, brands should pursue a balanced strategy for both upper and lower funnel initiatives. Nielsen found that adding upper funnel marketing to existing lower and mid funnel marketing can grow overall ROI by 13-70 per cent.
  • Emerging media: It’s difficult for brands to spend big amounts without proof that the new media works, but spending small amounts can make it hard to see if the media is working. Nielsen found that podcast ads, influencer marketing and branded content can deliver over 70 per cent in aided brand recall, and that influencer marketing ROI is comparable to ROI from mainstream media.
  • Ad sales growth strategy: Ultimately, ROI will inform publisher pricing power. Publishers are not just competing against others in their channel, but also against other channels, so comparing channel ROIs can help set pricing strategy. The ROI Report uncovered that social media delivers 1.7x the ROI of TV, yet social gets less than one-third of TV ad budgets.
  • Audience measurement: Campaigns with strong on-target reach deliver better sales outcomes. However, only 63 per cent of ads across desktop and mobile are on-target for age and gender in the U.S., meaning that on the channels with the most exhaustive data coverage and quality, over one third of ad spend is off-target. To capitalise on opportunity and drive impact, advertisers should prioritize measurement solutions that coverall platforms and devices, with near-real-time insights. “Nielsen’s 2022 ROI Report serves as a guide for brands, agencies and publishers. In a time when there are more channels than ever to reach desired audiences, it’s critical that insights on ROI are attainable and easy to understand,” said Imran Hirani, vice president, media and advertiser analytics, Nielsen. “Brands can’t afford to waste valuable ads on the wrong audiences. By investing wisely and having a balanced strategy of both upper-funnel and lower-funnel initiatives, brands can reach the right audiences and maximise their ROI.”

This is the first ROI Report produced by Nielsen. The ROI Report findings were generated by Nielsen using a wide range of measurement methods including Marketing Mix Models, Brand Impact studies, marketing plans and expenditure data, attribution studies, and Ad Ratings collected in recent years. In most cases, Nielsen’s findings were organised into normative databases or meta-analyses across a sample of studies to produce insights that are representative of Nielsen’s experience, providing marketers, agencies and media sellers a more complete view of media effectiveness compared to a single company drawing from its own experience.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Nielsen

Latest News

M&C Saatchi Still Tops For New Business Wins, But Newcomer It’s Friday Off To A Flyer
  • Advertising

M&C Saatchi Still Tops For New Business Wins, But Newcomer It’s Friday Off To A Flyer

It might be a little more than six months old but indie creative agency It’s Friday, headed by former Leos and Saatchi boss Pete Bosilkovski, is off to an impressive start judging by R3’s monthly review of new business wins. It’s Friday posted an impressive third spot on June’s new business wins after the agency […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Ryvalmedia Retains Top Spot For New Media Wins For June
  • Media

Ryvalmedia Retains Top Spot For New Media Wins For June

Indie agency Ryvalmedia continues its impressive run, topping R3’s June list for new business wins for the third consecutive month. It’s been an impressive 2022 for the (lead image) Simon Ryan-steered agency after it announced the opening of its Sydney office in mid-July.  Ryvalmedia was again R3’s pick of the media agencies with wins that […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
CRA Chief Ford Ennals Announces Refresher For Radio Company
  • Media

CRA Chief Ford Ennals Announces Refresher For Radio Company

CRA chief executive officer Ford Ennals (pictured) announced today a renewed strategic direction for the peak radio industry body, with a greater emphasis on the digital audio market along with supporting its members to grow commercial radio advertising revenue. “We are experiencing strong growth in digital audio so it’s timely for CRA to have a […]

AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success
  • Campaigns

AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its first Above the Line (ATL) brand campaign after a decade of being in Australia, with the feel-good ‘Curiosity Kid’ ad series showcasing the many brands using its services. The campaign, which launched on August 7, highlights how AWS can be used for innovation by local businesses, demonstrating a […]

What Aussie Brands Can Learn From Global Lessons In Sustainability Engagement
  • Opinion

What Aussie Brands Can Learn From Global Lessons In Sustainability Engagement

In this guest post, Stu Wragg (lead image), chief strategy officer at Herd MSL, takes a look at global brands getting the sustainability message right and the lessons Aussie brands can learn along the way… The need to address increased consumer and employee interest in the environmental and social action of business is clear to […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin
  • Marketing

SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin

Significant Other Creative Agency (SOCA) has brought on two senior hires, with Farah Alias joining as partnerships director and Neil ‘Marty’ Martin jumping into a dual head of art role. Alias (pictured, right) brings with her a wealth of senior international experience and knowledge from DDB & BBDO Singapore, Wunderman Thompson, and most recently Rare. […]

Ogilvy NZ Lands Partnership With Breast Cancer Foundation NZ
  • Marketing

Ogilvy NZ Lands Partnership With Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Ogilvy NZ has been appointed as the new creative and strategy agency for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. BCFNZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said the Ogilvy team presented a new direction for the foundation with a strong focus on reaching Maori and Pasifika women who were over-represented in breast cancer statistics. “Ogilvy’s approach acknowledged our current […]

Claxon Bags CarExpert Partnership For Creative And Media
  • Marketing

Claxon Bags CarExpert Partnership For Creative And Media

Australian new car website, CarExpert.com.au has appointed independent growth agency Claxon as its creative and media agency after pitches from a slew of other agencies that included HERO and DDB. Claxon will be handling the creation of a new national TVC campaign and the associated media account working closely with shareholder, Seven West Media to […]

InsideOut PR Wins Prestige InHome Care Account
  • Media

InsideOut PR Wins Prestige InHome Care Account

Sydney PR agency InsideOut PR has been appointed for Prestige InHome Care, an in-home aged care service with a focus on media relations. InsideOut PR worked with Prestige Inhome Care back in 2013 and again in 2017 launching their public relations and advertising program; and supporting their growing profile in the market. Founder and CEO […]