Nielsen shares key media and marketing insights with IAB Australia to help the industry navigate 2024 and beyond.

Nielson’s most recent Annual Marketing Report focused on what’s shaping media and marketing in the region, delving into the world of AI and machine learning.

The research found that 66 per cent of marketers acknowledged the crucial need for end-to-end measurement, while only 17 per cent felt confident in implementing it effectively.

Nielsen’s contribution to the IAB series also highlighted the transformative role of AI in effective marketing mix modelling.

Agencies may now be looking to harness machine learning and AI to forecast the return on investment of a brand’s media plan with minimal inputs and more cost-effective results.

However, concerns surrounding the over-simplification of algorithms in AI marketing evaluation were acknowledged by Kristen Riolo, Nielsen Australia’s head of publishers and platforms, who said: “Worryingly, confidence in calculating ROI across digital channels remains startlingly low in APAC, with only 45 per cent of marketers feeling assured that they’ll be able to measure it in a meaningful way”.