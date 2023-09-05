Nielsen: Harvey Norman Was Australia’s Biggest Ad Spender To June; With Stan A Surprise Top 10 Entrant

Data released today by Nielsen Ad Intel, Australia’s most comprehensive ad spend monitoring service, has revealed which brands invested the most in advertising across the nation over the first half of the year.

Nielsen’s list of Australia’s Top 10 highest spending advertisers is the result of detailed analysis, which delivers an accurate view of advertising trends and spending between January and June this year.

Retail giant Harvey Norman topped the list, followed by McDonald’s and Woolworths, respectively.

A new entrant to the Top 10 list was Australian streaming service, Stan Entertainment, which debuted at number six on the list.

Nielsen Ad Intel’s Australia commercial lead, Rose Lopreiato, said: “These Ad Intel numbers for the first half of the year clearly show that marketers are backing advertising as the best, most cost-effective way to connect brands with customers, while also keeping them engaged.

“What they also demonstrate is that marketers need to be more savvy than ever about how they invest those ad dollars, utilising the very best data to get an edge on their competition and maximise their ROI,” Lopreiato said.