Nibble Edge Nabs Unilever Food Solutions’ Digital Account

Nibble Edge has won the digital account for Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) working across its Knorr, Hellmann’s, Continental and Carte D’Or brands.

Nibble Edge will provide full-service digital marketing support, supporting Unilever’s foodservice operations on creative and content, automation and paid media campaigns.

Nibble Edge is the digital creative agency formed six months ago after 20 year old creative and content agency Edge merged with digital experience specialists Nibble Digital. The agency has a core senior team in Sydney across DX, media, content and creative, backed up by a creative, digital production and development team of 25 in Chennai, India. Since merging, the agency has doubled down on its creative production capabilities, expanding its talent across animation, motion graphics, 3D, and 4D capabilities.

Says Emily Ng Head of UFS ANZ – Marketing Lead: “The foodservice industry landscape is changing quickly. We were looking for an agency that has the breadth of capabilities to deliver innovative digital solutions across our supply chain. New technology is opening up opportunities for us to partner with both distributors and operators in new ways, leveraging data and new channels to promote and engage customers around our brands and solutions. Nibble Edge has strong foodservice experience and the digital smarts we need to unlock this opportunity. They are passionate about the industry and partnering with us to move our digital marketing forward.”

Nibble Edge’ current roster of clients includes Countrywide, Charles Darwin University, Costco, CSR Limited, Global X and Hearing Australia as well as a swathe of financial services brands.

Fergus Stoddart, Founding Director, Nibble Edge added: “Ecommerce is becoming increasingly integral to the foodservice industry, and we are looking forward to creating innovative campaigns and engaging content across the new digital touchpoints emerging in the space. We thrive in the B2B landscape, particularly when it comes to leveraging strategic partnerships and driving impactful collaborations so we’re especially excited to do this with Unilever’s iconic food brands.

Want to learn more about how to win at the Cairns Crocodiles Awards? Sign up for our exclusive event!