News Unveils ‘Next Gen’ AI Data Capabilities

News Corp Australia has launched new data capabilities to make its audience intelligence platform, Intent Connect, faster, highly intuitive and more impactful, resulting in better quality outcomes for clients.

Client partnerships managing director Lou Barrett said these enhanced tools take the guesswork out of planning, booking and measuring a campaign, ensuring brands get the right message to the right audience at the right time.

“At News we are hyper-focused on driving engagement with our audiences because it allows us to understand the motivation behind the data,” Barrett said.

“Active engagement reveals genuine intent and that translates into real action. News’ combination of scale, truly engaged audiences, rich data and brand safety allows us to deliver far superior campaign performance and measurable business outcomes for our clients.

“We are constantly developing and evolving the most compelling and privacy compliant data proposition in the market, ensuring brands can leverage high quality data signals with confidence. Our commitment to transparency and compliance means that when brands engage with us, they gain access to deeper audience insights than ever before – driving real world impact and lasting business value,” General manager of commercial data Dean La Rosa said.

More than ten new features will be introduced to Intent Connect throughout 2025. The following four were announced at D_Coded today, News’ annual event for advertising, marketing and media executives:

AI Segment Builder: First introduced at D_Coded last year, CAI is an AI chatbot that has evolved into a powerful Large Language Model, trained using data collected across News’ digital network. This improved function allows users to describe the ideal target audience and CAI will automatically interpret and build an optimal audience by leveraging News’ first-party data as well as audiences from data partners.

Recommendation Engine: This brand new tool enhances campaign reach by identifying and suggesting additional data points that closely align with the client’s target audience. It does this by analysing user behaviours, passions, interests and intent allowing the system to uncover patterns and insights that guide its recommendations.

Content Connect: This feature has received a significant upgrade to provide a deeper understanding of audience interest and behaviours. For the first time, Content Connect is now powered by News’ vast first-party data as well as data from strategic partners, offering unprecedented precision and personalisation, unlocking new insights into audience intent and preferences.

Campaign and Attribution Summary: This market-leading innovative new tool offers real-time analysis of campaign delivery and performance against target audiences, providing actionable insights and optimisation recommendations, both during and post campaign. Additional enhancements will integrate News’ independent suite of campaign measurement reports from strategic partners demonstrating the tangible impact of campaigns—including brand uplift, in-store visits and actual sales—all in one comprehensive dashboard.