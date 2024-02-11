News Corp Australia & Outbrain Ink Deal To Elevate Online News Experience

News Corp Australia & Outbrain Ink Deal To Elevate Online News Experience
Outbrain has signed a new agreement with News Corp Australia, the nation’s largest news publisher. This collaboration will leverage Outbrain’s AI-powered recommendation technology, Smartlogic, to improve the content discovery experience and how audiences explore and consume media across News Corp Australia’s digital properties.

The agreement commenced in January, with a phased rollout across early 2024. This multi-year agreement will see the integration of Outbrain’s advanced publisher suite, including monetisation, audience development and total revenue optimisation technology across News Corp Australia’s diverse online portfolio. Outbrain’s suite will enhance the content recommendation experience on high-traffic sites like news.com.au and taste.com.au.

The arrangement aims to deliver an enriched digital experience to Australian audiences, combining News Corp Australia’s premium publisher content with Outbrain’s expertise in predicting engagement to drive sustainable, year-round revenue.

“This collaboration with News Corp Australia is a monumental milestone for Outbrain. It epitomises our commitment to innovating and growing alongside leading media houses,” Eve Solomon (lead image), vice president & managing director of publisher business development at Outbrain.

“We are thrilled about the opportunities this opens up for advertisers aiming to reach premium audiences. Our advanced predictive technology, combined with News Corp Australia’s extensive online footprint, will usher in a new chapter of digital excellence and audience engagement, creating meaningful experiences for readers and advertisers in the Australian market”.

“Outbrain’s sophisticated technology, experience and focus on audience engagement complements our vision for growth and innovation. We are delighted to be working with them and eager to see the positive impact it will have on our digital platforms,” said Paul Blackburn, director of commercial data video and product at News Corp Australia.

With News Corp Australia available through Outbrain’s network for content discovery, advertisers gain unprecedented opportunities to reach a diverse and engaged audience.

The collaboration builds on Outbrain’s market-leading network of publishers in Australia, which includes major Nine Entertainment properties, Daily Mail Australia, and Australian Community Media, further solidifying its position in the Australian market.




