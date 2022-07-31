News Corp Partners With oOh!media To Change The Way It Breaks News

News Corp Australia has signed an exclusive multi-year partnership with oOh!media that has the potential to change the way consumers get their news.

News Corp’s news and video content will soon be strewn across thousands of Ooh!media sites. From street furniture to public transport hubs to billboards in metropolitan and regional areas.

The partnership has the potential to change how people get the news, with the option for billboards to be filled with news alerts in real-time.

News Corp masthead, including news.com.au, The Australian, the Herald Sun and The Daily Telegraph, will produce bespoke, localised and contextually relevant breaking and general interest news, lifestyle, sport and business articles, alongside exclusively created video content designed to increase consumer engagement with oOh! screens.

Commencing from October, compelling editorial content from each publication will for the first time be rolled out in rotation with advertising across oOh!’s Road, Street Furniture and Retail networks, in addition to the existing Cafe, Fly, Office, Study and Venue environments, on a seven day a week news cycle with an estimated reach of 15.5 million people each month.

oOh! CEO, Cathy O’Connor (main image) said: “As the market leader in Out of Home, we are constantly looking for ways to innovate and reframe perceptions of Out of Home. Technology advances in digital Out of Home and ongoing investment in expanding our digital network offer exciting new possibilities to do just that.

“The partnership with News Corp will deliver contextually relevant, customised news content that keeps Australians informed in real-time when they are on the move at a scale not seen before.

“This is the first step in expanding our content program, and in coming months, we will be rolling out a number of industry-first initiatives, further extending the value exchange oOh! has with audiences and advertisers and building on the company’s purpose of making public spaces better and brands unmissable.”

Michael Miller (main image), executive chairman at News Corp Australasia, added: “Integrating the trusted and breaking journalism from our key mastheads with oOh!media’s outdoor screens will deepen further the public’s relationship with Australia’s most consumed media brands.

“The teams at news.com.au, The Australian, and our state mastheads such as The Daily Telegraph and the Herald Sun are looking forward to providing another connection point for their multimedia journalism.”

News Corp will appoint a dedicated editor to oversee the curation, optimisation and output of content distributed by oOh!’s digital network. Editorial selection will be based on real-time data on audience engagement and supported by a growing team of Digital Media Hub journalists, producers and motion graphic specialists, as part of the company’s newly established Tech Networks Partnerships team.

Neil Ackland, chief content, marketing and creative officer, said: “News Corp shares our passion for innovating with content in Out of Home. For the first time, we will be able to expand our news offering across the entire oOh! Network, utilising the full digital capabilities and unrivalled national scale we have. We see this as a major advancement in the development of Out of Home content in Australia.”