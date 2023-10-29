News Corp Australia Extends Paralympic Partnership

News Corp Australia has extended its sponsorship of Paralympics Australia to include next year’s Paris Paralympics, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games in Milano-Cortina in 2026.

Pictured above: Madison de Rozario (Paralympic Athlete)

The agreement ensures the extraordinary stories of Australia’s current and emerging Paralympic athletes will continue to be told to millions of people across the country.

“We’re thrilled to join with News Corp Australia once again to help get the message out about our amazing athletes, the Paralympic movement and the upcoming Games in Paris and Milano-Cortina,” Paralympics Australia chief executive, Catherine Clark, said.

Clark said News Corp Australia’s mastheads were uniquely placed to tell the stories that matter. “So much of the power behind Paralympic sport lies in the stories of our athletes”.

“They reveal raw and unique insights into resilience, tenacity and the capacity of the human spirit to contend with adversity and achieve great things. Paralympians are unlike any other athletes in the way they emotionally connect with people”.

News Corp Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller said the company’s support reflected its deep commitment to covering all sports – ranging from the grassroots community level via hyperlocal news sites through to profiling the nation’s leading paralympic champions in CODESports.

“For too long the Paralympics were treated by mainstream media as an afterthought, but we are determined to continue championing this most extraordinary event comprising some of the most inspiring individuals you could hope to meet,” Miller said.

“Our Paralympians are the very definition of determination, and the stories the Paralympics generates are always nothing short of awe-inspiring. They resonate strongly with our audiences, set an example for us all and bring Australians together like few other events”.

The agreement follows News Corp Australia renewing its sponsorship of the Australian Olympic Committee, which in addition to the Paris, Los Angeles and Brisbane Games also encompasses the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands in 2023 as well as upcoming editions of the Youth Olympic Games in 2024 and 2026.

News Corp Australia will bring audiences the Games through its metropolitan and regional news mastheads, The Australian and CODE Sports.