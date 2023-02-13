Brent Smart’s First Telstra Spot Is Serious About Security

Telstra has released its first ad under the tutelage of recently appointed CMO Brent Smart.

The minute-long spot highlighted the network’s commitment to Australians’ cyber security with a rolling motorcade of blacked-out Hummers, helicopters, and motorbikes.

Produced by The Monkeys with Alita McMenamin, Telstra’s head of brand and network marketing, the spot sees a regular family protected by the phalanx of intimidating vehicles but remain seemingly unaware of their presence.

It will run as a 30- and 60-second spot across TVC, as well as outdoor and digital placements.

“Since joining, I’ve been blown away by the passion and dedication of the people at Telstra to make our network better and safer. This ad celebrates that,” said Smart.

“As one of Australia’s biggest brands and network providers, Telstra plays a huge role to help keep their customers safe,” added Tara Ford, chief creative officer at The Monkeys.

“It can be hard to properly imagine or understand cyber security, so our latest work is a simple metaphor for the scale of security Telstra is providing behind the scenes to millions of customers every day.”