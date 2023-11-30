Network 10’s Rod Prosser On TV Ratings: “One Measurement System Is Better For The Industry”

Network 10’s Rod Prosser On TV Ratings: “One Measurement System Is Better For The Industry”
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty



It is a dark dark day for fans of TV ratings because tomorrow marks the last official ratings day of the year (you’ll just have to find something else to get you out of bed in the morning).

Thankfully, the end of the official TV ratings period for 2023 does not mean the end of TV ratings content. B&T sat down with Network 10’s chief sales officer Rod Prosser and Daniel Monaghan to talk about some of the biggest issues in TV measurement this year.

Is There Room In The Market For More Than One Ratings System?

For those of you that paid close attention to this year’s upfronts announcements you’ll remember that Foxtel said it would be coming up with its own ratings system to rival OzTam. 

Prosser agreed with OzTam that one system is less likely to confuse buyers – “Instinctively, I want to say that one measurement system, or currency is better for the industry and indeed, media buyers,” he said. 

Whilst Prosser acknowledged that Network 10 is a shareholder and supporter of OzTam (we have “100% focus there”), he did add that “the landscape is changing, evolving”.

Given that Network 10 has “most of the TV assets” within its portfolio” it is really important to “make sure that we assess and look at all the measurement that’s out in the market” he sad.

Why 2024 Is Going To Be ‘Very Competitive’

I won’t start to explain that the media landscape is fragmenting because if you’ve made it here, you’re probably aware. However, Prosser warns that 2024 will be even more competitive for TV as more streamers move into the market.

“Next year, Amazon is obviously at market talking about their offering. You’ll see Disney coming into the market next year at some point, no doubt. And of course, we’ve announced that an ad-tier will be coming to Paramount plus. The marketing dollars have to come from somewhere which means that traditional TV or linear TV needs to be highly competitive. It obviously still has mass reach, which the SVOD players don’t necessarily have. But again we’re well poised to compete in that market simply because we have all those assets. We certainly don’t have our head in the sand thinking that naturally dollars will stick to linear. We’re out there to compete”. 

Daniel Monaghan

Why Network 10 Is Going For The Laughs

Comedy has been a big focus for Network 10 in the past year, Monaghan says.

“We have the number one comedy on TV – Have You Been Paying Attention? and Cheap Seats in there as well. We have also doubled down and taken a risk with known brand such as Taskmaster which will return next year”.

Asked why Network 10 is so focused on comedy, Monaghan said it sits with the cyclical nature of world events.

“The sense of what people the audience want to watch across any platform is cyclical. Sometimes they, you know, they want different things as the as the years evolve, but we’ve come into a period about where the news cycle is quite heavy and interest rates are high”.

“Our job is to, is to look and see that people are looking for as an escape when they come to TV. They want something that they can sit down with their family, as a group, whatever device they’re looking at. They want to feel safe, they want to feel warm, they want to feel happy. And that’s the period we’re in right now where people want to be entertained”.

They want to laugh and that’s why we are doubling down on it again next year.”

Some Highlights Form Network 10’s Ratings Wrap:




Please login with linkedin to comment

network 10 TV Ratings

Latest News

It’s Friday Quiz Time Again!
  • Media

It’s Friday Quiz Time Again!

Take B&T's trivia quiz for your chance to win a $100 booze voucher and possible cirrhosis of a major internal organ.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Big data technology and data science illustration. Data flow concept. Querying, analysing, visualizing complex information. Neural network for artificial intelligence. Data mining. Business analytics.
  • Marketing

SenateSHJ Launches New Trans-Tasman Practices

SenateSHJ has launched a new digital, data and insights capability designed to help clients tackle the growing complexity of communication challenges. SenateSHJ Digital, Data and Insights (DDI) will combine the firm’s existing Digital and Insights functions to create a Trans-Tasman capability focused on digital communication, and the generation and use of data to improve communication. […]

New BrandStory Format From Bonzai Allows 3x More Ad Space on Mobile
  • Media

New BrandStory Format From Bonzai Allows 3x More Ad Space on Mobile

Creative technology platform Bonzai has announced the launch of BrandStory – a new premium mobile ad format. BrandStory offers triple the ad space and 2.8 times greater time in view than single scroll ad formats, addressing the surging demand from brands worldwide for more real estate to drive real results by seamlessly intertwining awareness, exploration […]

B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Heads To Channel 7
  • Advertising

B&T’s Search For Australia’s Greatest Ad Heads To Channel 7

B&T went through the looking glass this morning, with editor-in-chief David Hovenden (above) appearing on Channel 7’s The Morning Show to get the general public involved in our search for Australia’s Greatest Ad. Hovenden chatted with Kylie Gillies and stand-in host Matt Doran about what makes a great ad and showcasing some of our favourites […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Opinion: The Tall Planner’s Kate Smither On The DBA Dilemma
  • Opinion

Opinion: The Tall Planner’s Kate Smither On The DBA Dilemma

The science is not in question – smarter people than I, with far more data, have codified it. The logic is not up for grabs…it makes sense that creating mental shortcuts to your brand keeps you at the top of your mind. Lead image: Kate Smither – Owner, The Tall Planner I wouldn’t even take […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
African woman using a cellphone in an office alone
  • Marketing

Ortto & Tall Bob Partner To Deliver Better SMS & MMS For Australian & NZ Businesses

Two Australian-born technology providers have joined forces to bring more power and choice to marketers in Australia and New Zealand with mobile messaging that is more local, cost-effective, and integrated. It’s a partnership that sees two Australian software companies come together to deliver a world-class mobile-first solution for marketers building data-driven, personalised, omnichannel campaigns. While […]

Slew Of New Hires At Snap Inc.
  • Media

Slew Of New Hires At Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. has announced a number of new recruits. B&T unaware if it positively impacted SEEK's share price.

Reddit Gets Playful Brand Refresh
  • Technology

Reddit Gets Playful Brand Refresh

This will be of interest to any Reddit fans, graphic designers or lovers of an orange so bright it burns the retinas.

Zitcha & Broadsign Partner To Drive Global In-Store Retail Media Market
  • Advertising

Zitcha & Broadsign Partner To Drive Global In-Store Retail Media Market

Zitcha and Broadsign have teamed up to integrate the Broadsign out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform with Zitcha’s retail media platform. The collaboration empowers retailers to maximise and monetise in-store digital display networks and enables advertising partners to easily view and book available in-store inventory and review campaign performance alongside the retailer’s other media channels. With the […]

Double Rainbouu & 7-Eleven Launch Exclusive Summer Fashion Label
  • Marketing

Double Rainbouu & 7-Eleven Launch Exclusive Summer Fashion Label

Today, 7-Eleven has announced a one-of-a-kind collaboration with the popular Sydney-based anti-resort wear label Double Rainbouu. Dropping tomorrow, December 1, just in time for summer, this limited-edition capsule will infuse the fashion brand’s rebellious spirit with a distinctly iconic 7-Eleven flavour. The unisex collection features five must-have styles comprising two signature Hawaiian shirts, a peaked cap, a bucket hat […]